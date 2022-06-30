Vestas Gets 261 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 261 MW order for the Serra das Almas wind park, which is located at the municipality of Urandi, in the state of Bahia.The order, placed by long-term customer EDF Renewables in Brazil, includes the supply and …
- The order, placed by long-term customer EDF Renewables in Brazil, includes the supply and installation of 58 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as 28-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement
