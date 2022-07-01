Helma Reports H1 Orders Steady at EUR 197.4 Million
- (PLX AI) – Helma half year orders EUR 197.4 million vs. EUR 197.2 million last year.
- Says based on its strong product portfolio and attractive project pipeline, the company is confident that it will achieve the new order intake level underlying its guidance for the full 2022 financial year, which lies in the approximate range of between EUR 350 million and EUR 360 million
