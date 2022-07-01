checkAd

Elkem Falls 2.5% as Nordea Downgrades on Slowing Demand

(PLX AI) – Elkem shares fell 2.5% in early trading after Nordea analysts cut their recommendation to hold from buy, seeing considerable downside in case of a recessions. Fair value was set at NOK 34Elkem profits are set to peak this year as demand …

  • (PLX AI) – Elkem shares fell 2.5% in early trading after Nordea analysts cut their recommendation to hold from buy, seeing considerable downside in case of a recessions.
  • Fair value was set at NOK 34
  • Elkem profits are set to peak this year as demand in China is slowing down, Nordea said
  • Outside China, demand for Elkem's products remains strong but is set to ease: Nordea
  • Elkem is inexpensive, but could see considerable earnings revisions in a recession scenario, analysts said.
Autor: PLX AI
