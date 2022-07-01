Essity Inches up 1% as Danske Says Buy Ahead of Earnings Report
(PLX AI) – Essity shares rose 1% in morning trading after analysts at Danske Bank recommended investors buy the stock before the next earnings report.Price target SEK 310Essity is likely to post the first quarterly increase in operating margins in a …
- (PLX AI) – Essity shares rose 1% in morning trading after analysts at Danske Bank recommended investors buy the stock before the next earnings report.
- Price target SEK 310
- Essity is likely to post the first quarterly increase in operating margins in a year and a half, Danske said
- Essity should show significant price increases, and with signs that pulp price inflation is moderating there could be a larger impact in the second half of the year: Danske
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0