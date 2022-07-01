Vestas Orders May Lag Forecasts Because It Charges Higher Prices, Sydbank Says
(PLX AI) – Vestas orders may lag forecasts because it is holding firm on higher prices, which will eventually be positive, analysts at Sydbank said. Vestas announced 1,783 MW orders in total for Q2 after the usual flurry of orders in the last days …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas orders may lag forecasts because it is holding firm on higher prices, which will eventually be positive, analysts at Sydbank said.
- Vestas announced 1,783 MW orders in total for Q2 after the usual flurry of orders in the last days of the quarter
- This was lower than expected (although Vestas doesn't announce publicly all the orders it receives), probably because of the higher sales price is making customers postpone their investment decisions, Sydbank said
- This tendency becomes less pronounced as the year goes by, while Vestas is slowly beginning to take in orders with higher sales prices, Sydbank said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
- We need a significant pick up in order intake in the second half for estimates to hold, analysts at Carnegie said
