Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia (FOTO)

Munich, Germany, and Bucharest, Romania (ots) - Infineon Technologies acquired

NoBug Consulting SRL (Romania) and NoBug d.o.o. (Serbia). Founded in 1998, NoBug

is a privately owned engineering company providing verification and design

services for all the digital functionalities of semiconductor products. With

approximately 120 engineers, NoBug Consulting SRL and NoBug d.o.o. are

represented in Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi (all Romania) and Belgrade (Serbia).



By adding these R&D competence centers, Infineon is further accelerating the

ability of its Connected Secure Systems (CSS) Division to work on complex IoT

product developments. Thus, Infineon is building the basis for the IoT

infrastructure of the future, enabling cybersecurity, AI and machine learning as

well as robust connectivity. "We are looking for the highest-skilled experts to

grow our IoT business," said Thomas Rosteck, President of Infineon's Division

CSS. "Therefore, Romania and Serbia are the locations of choice for expanding

our R&D activities in Eastern Europe."





