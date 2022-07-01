Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia (FOTO)
Munich, Germany, and Bucharest, Romania (ots) - Infineon Technologies acquired
NoBug Consulting SRL (Romania) and NoBug d.o.o. (Serbia). Founded in 1998, NoBug
is a privately owned engineering company providing verification and design
services for all the digital functionalities of semiconductor products. With
approximately 120 engineers, NoBug Consulting SRL and NoBug d.o.o. are
represented in Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi (all Romania) and Belgrade (Serbia).
By adding these R&D competence centers, Infineon is further accelerating the
ability of its Connected Secure Systems (CSS) Division to work on complex IoT
product developments. Thus, Infineon is building the basis for the IoT
infrastructure of the future, enabling cybersecurity, AI and machine learning as
well as robust connectivity. "We are looking for the highest-skilled experts to
grow our IoT business," said Thomas Rosteck, President of Infineon's Division
CSS. "Therefore, Romania and Serbia are the locations of choice for expanding
our R&D activities in Eastern Europe."
Together, NoBug and Infineon are now perfectly equipped to tackle this growing
market: While Infineon delivers a comprehensive IoT portfolio, NoBug brings
along specialized expertise in the digital verification of complex
System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. "This considerable increase in superior
verification know-how lets Infineon offer its customers more of its leading
products at a reduced time-to-market," said Guenter Krasser, Vice President and
Managing Director of Infineon Romania. "The acquisition will also further
bolster Infineon Romania as a growth location for R&D in Europe and opens up
ample new development opportunities for our engineers." Now with over 500 R&D
engineers, Infineon Romania holds R&D ownership in a variety of Infineon's
product segments. The Development Center in Bucharest was founded in 2005 and
has become one of Infineon's largest R&D centers in Europe.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make
life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a
better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated
revenue of about EUR11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).
Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in
the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker
symbol: IFNNY).
This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press
Follow us: Twitter (https://twitter.com/Infineon) - Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies)
Press contact:
Andrei Badea
Senior Communication Specialist
Infineon Technologies Romania & Co. Societate in Comandita
Mobile: +40749217700
mailto:Andrei.Badea-EE@infineon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/5262240
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004
