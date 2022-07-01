checkAd

Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia (FOTO)

Munich, Germany, and Bucharest, Romania (ots) - Infineon Technologies acquired
NoBug Consulting SRL (Romania) and NoBug d.o.o. (Serbia). Founded in 1998, NoBug
is a privately owned engineering company providing verification and design
services for all the digital functionalities of semiconductor products. With
approximately 120 engineers, NoBug Consulting SRL and NoBug d.o.o. are
represented in Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi (all Romania) and Belgrade (Serbia).

By adding these R&D competence centers, Infineon is further accelerating the
ability of its Connected Secure Systems (CSS) Division to work on complex IoT
product developments. Thus, Infineon is building the basis for the IoT
infrastructure of the future, enabling cybersecurity, AI and machine learning as
well as robust connectivity. "We are looking for the highest-skilled experts to
grow our IoT business," said Thomas Rosteck, President of Infineon's Division
CSS. "Therefore, Romania and Serbia are the locations of choice for expanding
our R&D activities in Eastern Europe."

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Infineon Technologies AG!
Long
Basispreis 20,56€
Hebel 11,42
Ask 2,00
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,26€
Hebel 11,27
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Together, NoBug and Infineon are now perfectly equipped to tackle this growing
market: While Infineon delivers a comprehensive IoT portfolio, NoBug brings
along specialized expertise in the digital verification of complex
System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. "This considerable increase in superior
verification know-how lets Infineon offer its customers more of its leading
products at a reduced time-to-market," said Guenter Krasser, Vice President and
Managing Director of Infineon Romania. "The acquisition will also further
bolster Infineon Romania as a growth location for R&D in Europe and opens up
ample new development opportunities for our engineers." Now with over 500 R&D
engineers, Infineon Romania holds R&D ownership in a variety of Infineon's
product segments. The Development Center in Bucharest was founded in 2005 and
has become one of Infineon's largest R&D centers in Europe.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make
life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a
better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated
revenue of about EUR11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).
Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in
the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker
symbol: IFNNY).

This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press

Follow us: Twitter (https://twitter.com/Infineon) - Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies)

Press contact:

Andrei Badea
Senior Communication Specialist
Infineon Technologies Romania & Co. Societate in Comandita
Mobile: +40749217700
mailto:Andrei.Badea-EE@infineon.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/5262240
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004


Diskussion: Infineon Technologies
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  105   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia (FOTO) Infineon Technologies acquired NoBug Consulting SRL (Romania) and NoBug d.o.o. (Serbia). Founded in 1998, NoBug is a privately owned engineering company providing verification and design services for all the digital functionalities of semiconductor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NagaCorp erhält Top-Auszeichnungen von Institutional Investor
Branchenführer gründen ELFA, um Legal Financing in der EU zu vertreten
Ifo-Institut für Importzölle auf russische Energielieferungen
Titel
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Flexibel, unabhängig und bestens ausgerüstet: Der Arbeitnehmer der Zukunft arbeitet hybrid / Freisprecher, Headsets und Videoleisten bieten die ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
Finanz-Award 2022 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Zehnte Auflage des ...
Schwarz Gruppe stärkt digitales Geschäft: Höchste Sicherheit durch revolutionäre Technologie von XM Cyber (FOTO)
With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation
Dieselskandal der Daimler AG: Bundesgerichtshof stellt sich auf die Seite der Verbraucher! (FOTO)
Verdacht auf Abgasbetrug: Ermittler durchsuchen Büros bei Hyundai und Kia / Staatsanwaltschaft schweigt sich im ...
"Weißes Gold"- mit Baumwolle auf Erfolgskurs / Usbekistans Textilindustrie ist ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
IAQG selects SAE International as global publisher of standards (FOTO)
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's ...
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...