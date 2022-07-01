Saab Falls 2.2% After Carnegie Cuts to Hold on Balanced Risk/Reward
(PLX AI) – Saab shares fell 2.2% after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, saying it was time for a breather. Price target raised to SEK 450 from SEK 425Q2 earnings should be relatively soft, but with very solid order intake, …
- (PLX AI) – Saab shares fell 2.2% after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, saying it was time for a breather.
- Price target raised to SEK 450 from SEK 425
- Q2 earnings should be relatively soft, but with very solid order intake, Carnegie said
- The risk/reward is more balanced after a gain of 80% so far this year, the analysts said
- Saab will probably upgrade its long-term financial targets, but that may take 2-3 quarters, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0