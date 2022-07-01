Rohde & Schwarz opens subsidiary in Israel

Ra'anana/Munich (ots) - On July 1, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz opened a new office in

Ra'anana, central Israel. This important step strengthens the commitment of the

high-tech company to the Israeli market.



Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and sells innovative information and

communications technology products for professional users. The privately-owned

company has an extensive sales and service network in over 70 countries.





For the last 20 years, a local distribution partner successfully representedRohde & Schwarz in Israel. The establishment of an Israeli subsidiary is now thenext logical step for the company. Frank Oehler, Managing Director of Rohde &Schwarz Israel Ltd., explains: "Working directly with our local customers isbecoming ever more important to better meet their requirements. Having our ownlocal presence will help us establish closer ties between these customers andour R&D departments to develop future-proof solutions."The subsidiary has 15 employees to deliver the company's state-of-the-art testand measurement (T&M) solutions to industrial, research, wireless communicationsand automotive customers. Plans for the future are in place to access furthermarket segments. Rohde & Schwarz is also opening its own T&M service lab withthe latest test equipment and certified service personnel. "We want to make surethat our customers not only receive the best products but also benefit from ourfast, accurate and advanced local repair and calibration services," Frank Oehleradds.Israel is a dynamic, high-tech market with established companies and a livelystart-up scene. Andreas Pauly, Executive Vice President Test and MeasurementDivision thinks Rohde & Schwarz can make a valuable contribution: "At Rohde &Schwarz, we have a tradition of innovation. It is part of our DNA. Ourdevelopments are ground breaking and even help define technological standards.We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration."Along with the company's established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has madesubstantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technologies,the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloudtechnologies. The company's extensive product portfolio is an importantcontribution to a safer and connected world.