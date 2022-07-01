checkAd

Rohde & Schwarz opens subsidiary in Israel

Ra'anana/Munich (ots) - On July 1, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz opened a new office in
Ra'anana, central Israel. This important step strengthens the commitment of the
high-tech company to the Israeli market.

Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and sells innovative information and
communications technology products for professional users. The privately-owned
company has an extensive sales and service network in over 70 countries.

For the last 20 years, a local distribution partner successfully represented
Rohde & Schwarz in Israel. The establishment of an Israeli subsidiary is now the
next logical step for the company. Frank Oehler, Managing Director of Rohde &
Schwarz Israel Ltd., explains: "Working directly with our local customers is
becoming ever more important to better meet their requirements. Having our own
local presence will help us establish closer ties between these customers and
our R&D departments to develop future-proof solutions."

The subsidiary has 15 employees to deliver the company's state-of-the-art test
and measurement (T&M) solutions to industrial, research, wireless communications
and automotive customers. Plans for the future are in place to access further
market segments. Rohde & Schwarz is also opening its own T&M service lab with
the latest test equipment and certified service personnel. "We want to make sure
that our customers not only receive the best products but also benefit from our
fast, accurate and advanced local repair and calibration services," Frank Oehler
adds.

Israel is a dynamic, high-tech market with established companies and a lively
start-up scene. Andreas Pauly, Executive Vice President Test and Measurement
Division thinks Rohde & Schwarz can make a valuable contribution: "At Rohde &
Schwarz, we have a tradition of innovation. It is part of our DNA. Our
developments are ground breaking and even help define technological standards.
We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration."

Along with the company's established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has made
substantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technologies,
the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloud
technologies. The company's extensive product portfolio is an important
contribution to a safer and connected world.

