Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate

Virtual Pangea's Block-0



Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG ( http://www.virtualpangea.com/ )

announces its partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery

(https://morettigallery.com/) , set to open its first virtual gallery in the

company's metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters

gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th

century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13

Duke Street, St. James's.



As one of the icebreakers in its niche entering the metaverse, Moretti Fine Art

Gallery will be inaugurating Block-0 - the first block of the Virtual Pangea

Metaverse and the first immersive 3D & VR-ready experience coming later this

year. The Moretti digital gallery will be located in this massive multistorey

structure showcasing the power of NFT technology in a virtual space.





Within this space, Moretti Fine Art clients will witness history in the making,interacting, and buying NFTs of the finest art in the world. The future gallerypresents an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy art and traditionalmasterpieces beyond the limitations of the physical, experienced via the besttechnology has to offer, connecting the 'real' and virtual worlds like neverbefore.Andreea Mocanu, Business Director and cofounder of Virtual Pangea, commented:"The partnership with the Moretti Fine Art Gallery opens the door for artexperts and enthusiasts, as well as curious users to enjoy and invest inmasterpieces in an exciting and memorable way. We are beyond excited about theopportunity to host such a prestigious gallery in our Block-0 and we are lookingforward to growing what is already looking to be a fruitful relationship."Fabrizio Moretti founded the Moretti Fine Art Gallery in 1999 at the age of 22,according to his latest interview for FT(https://www.ft.com/content/bc50f12f-4de4-47f6-a387-1b32a3f9537d) : "I neverfelt young at the time. I was ready. It helped, of course, to be in Italy. Andthere was [more] maturity then that is different today, perhaps the world is nottough enough anymore." Through trial and error his decades long experience hasmade Moretti a master of the craft, creating one of the finest Old Mastersgalleries in the world.The public can enjoy the inaugural exhibition in the gallery's new space inLondon on July 1st, which will include the finest Italian paintings andsculptures, featuring works by Sano Di Pietro, Giovanni Baronzio, Nicolodell'Abate, and Canaletto, for which the gallery is world-famous.About Virtual Pangea AGVirtual Pangea AG is the creator of the first Multilayer Metaverse that offersbusinesses, institutions, and users a seamless experience across devices.Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company focuses on community ownershipand developing solutions that will contribute to R&D and further blockchainadoption.About Moretti Fine Art GalleryContact:For more information:For more information, visit: www.virtualpangea.comThe Moretti Fine Art Gallery is a critically acclaimed gallery founded in 1999by the expert art dealer and collector Fabrizio Moretti. The galleryspecializes in the finest Old Master artwork from the 14th to 17th century andhas been featured at numerous prestigious art exhibitions. across the word.For more information, visit: www.morettigallery.comTel: 07872328284Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164095/5262398OTS: Virtual Pangea