Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate
Virtual Pangea's Block-0
Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG ( http://www.virtualpangea.com/ )
announces its partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery
(https://morettigallery.com/) , set to open its first virtual gallery in the
company's metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters
gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th
century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13
Duke Street, St. James's.
As one of the icebreakers in its niche entering the metaverse, Moretti Fine Art
Gallery will be inaugurating Block-0 - the first block of the Virtual Pangea
Metaverse and the first immersive 3D & VR-ready experience coming later this
year. The Moretti digital gallery will be located in this massive multistorey
structure showcasing the power of NFT technology in a virtual space.
0
