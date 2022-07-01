checkAd

Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate
Virtual Pangea's Block-0

Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG ( http://www.virtualpangea.com/ )
announces its partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery
(https://morettigallery.com/) , set to open its first virtual gallery in the
company's metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters
gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th
century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13
Duke Street, St. James's.

As one of the icebreakers in its niche entering the metaverse, Moretti Fine Art
Gallery will be inaugurating Block-0 - the first block of the Virtual Pangea
Metaverse and the first immersive 3D & VR-ready experience coming later this
year. The Moretti digital gallery will be located in this massive multistorey
structure showcasing the power of NFT technology in a virtual space.

Within this space, Moretti Fine Art clients will witness history in the making,
interacting, and buying NFTs of the finest art in the world. The future gallery
presents an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy art and traditional
masterpieces beyond the limitations of the physical, experienced via the best
technology has to offer, connecting the 'real' and virtual worlds like never
before.

Andreea Mocanu, Business Director and cofounder of Virtual Pangea, commented:
"The partnership with the Moretti Fine Art Gallery opens the door for art
experts and enthusiasts, as well as curious users to enjoy and invest in
masterpieces in an exciting and memorable way. We are beyond excited about the
opportunity to host such a prestigious gallery in our Block-0 and we are looking
forward to growing what is already looking to be a fruitful relationship."

Fabrizio Moretti founded the Moretti Fine Art Gallery in 1999 at the age of 22,
according to his latest interview for FT
(https://www.ft.com/content/bc50f12f-4de4-47f6-a387-1b32a3f9537d) : "I never
felt young at the time. I was ready. It helped, of course, to be in Italy. And
there was [more] maturity then that is different today, perhaps the world is not
tough enough anymore." Through trial and error his decades long experience has
made Moretti a master of the craft, creating one of the finest Old Masters
galleries in the world.

The public can enjoy the inaugural exhibition in the gallery's new space in
London on July 1st, which will include the finest Italian paintings and
sculptures, featuring works by Sano Di Pietro, Giovanni Baronzio, Nicolo
dell'Abate, and Canaletto, for which the gallery is world-famous.

About Virtual Pangea AG

Virtual Pangea AG is the creator of the first Multilayer Metaverse that offers
businesses, institutions, and users a seamless experience across devices.
Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company focuses on community ownership
and developing solutions that will contribute to R&D and further blockchain
adoption.

About Moretti Fine Art Gallery

Contact:

For more information:

For more information, visit: www.virtualpangea.com
The Moretti Fine Art Gallery is a critically acclaimed gallery founded in 1999
by the expert art dealer and collector Fabrizio Moretti. The gallery
specializes in the finest Old Master artwork from the 14th to 17th century and
has been featured at numerous prestigious art exhibitions. across the word.
For more information, visit: www.morettigallery.com
Tel: 07872328284

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164095/5262398
OTS: Virtual Pangea



