Barry Callebaut Says No Salmonella Positive Chocolate Entered Retail Food Chain from Wieze
- (PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut confirms that no chocolate products affected by the salmonella-positive production lot in Wieze, Belgium, entered the retail food chain.
- The Group has shared its internal investigation with the Belgian Food Safety Authorities (FAVV) for assessment
- When the analyses are completed, all chocolate production lines in Wieze will be cleaned and disinfected before production process resumes
