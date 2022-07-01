checkAd

Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes (FOTO)

Amsterdam/Augsburg (ots) - Mollie and Xentral now offer an integrated solution.
The combined tech stack of ERP and PSP is a significant growth driver for
e-commerce companies.

Mollie, one of the fastests growing payment service providers in Europe, and
Xentral, the German thought leader in lean ERP systems, are launching their
collaboration with immediate effect. In the process, scale-up Xentral will
integrate Mollie's comprehensive payment services into its multichannel ERP
platform. The partnership between the two e-commerce tech leaders creates a
solution for SMEs that makes both the payment and order management process
easier and smoother, significantly supporting the growth of numerous e-commerce
businesses. The new service is available immediately to all current and future
customers of Mollie and Xentral.

"Automated processes between e-commerce platforms, warehouses and accounting
systems have long been standard. That's why it's important to use a payment
service provider (PSP) that is also directly integrated with an ERP system,"
explains Annett Polaszewski-Plath, Managing Director DACH at Mollie. "The
partnership is based on concrete customer requirements. In addition, both
companies share similar visions: Mollie wants to simplify the payment process
for small and medium-sized businesses, while Xentral centralizes all business
operations in one platform for precisely these companies, making them as simple
and streamlined as possible."

Merchants benefit from the partnership in several ways: they save time and have
a better overview of cash flow and their merchandise management. At the same
time, their own customers are offered the most common payment methods in Europe.

Stephanie Richheimer, VP Sales & Partnerships of Xentral and Ex-Mollie
underlines: "Xentral and Mollie are both pioneers in simplifying complex
processes for innovative e-commerce companies. In doing so, each of the two
companies has a unique focus: fast-growing e-commerce businesses are made easily
scalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges in
connecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past."

About Mollie

Mollie is a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe's fastest-growing
payment service providers (PSP). Founded in 2004, the firm facilitates companies
of all sizes to scale and grow with an easy-to-use payments API that offers
multiple payment methods. Mollie's mission is to simplify complex financial
services to become the world's most loved PSP.

Mollie has over 130,000 customers and an international team of more than 700
employees. It has offices across Europe, including Amsterdam, Lisbon, London,
Paris, and Munich.

Mollie | Grow your way.

http://www.mollie.com/

About Xentral

Xentral is a lean ERP cloud software that bundles business processes in one
place for startups and SMBs - from e-commerce to warehousing and production to
fulfillment and accounting. Xentral takes the hurdle of daily repetitive tasks
away from its customers and creates an environment in which companies can grow
safely and sustainably.

http://www.xentral.com

Contact:

Xentral ERP Software GmbH
Norman Rohr
VP Marketing & Comms
E-Mail mailto:norman.rohr@xentral.com
http://www.xentral.com 

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164102/5262747
OTS: Xentral ERP Software GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  192   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes (FOTO) Mollie and Xentral now offer an integrated solution. The combined tech stack of ERP and PSP is a significant growth driver for e-commerce companies. Mollie, one of the fastests growing payment service providers in Europe, and Xentral, the German …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NagaCorp erhält Top-Auszeichnungen von Institutional Investor
Branchenführer gründen ELFA, um Legal Financing in der EU zu vertreten
Ifo-Institut für Importzölle auf russische Energielieferungen
Titel
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Flexibel, unabhängig und bestens ausgerüstet: Der Arbeitnehmer der Zukunft arbeitet hybrid / Freisprecher, Headsets und Videoleisten bieten die ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
Finanz-Award 2022 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Zehnte Auflage des ...
Schwarz Gruppe stärkt digitales Geschäft: Höchste Sicherheit durch revolutionäre Technologie von XM Cyber (FOTO)
With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation
Dieselskandal der Daimler AG: Bundesgerichtshof stellt sich auf die Seite der Verbraucher! (FOTO)
Verdacht auf Abgasbetrug: Ermittler durchsuchen Büros bei Hyundai und Kia / Staatsanwaltschaft schweigt sich im ...
"Weißes Gold"- mit Baumwolle auf Erfolgskurs / Usbekistans Textilindustrie ist ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
IAQG selects SAE International as global publisher of standards (FOTO)
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's ...
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...