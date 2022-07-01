Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes (FOTO)
Amsterdam/Augsburg (ots) - Mollie and Xentral now offer an integrated solution.
The combined tech stack of ERP and PSP is a significant growth driver for
e-commerce companies.
Mollie, one of the fastests growing payment service providers in Europe, and
Xentral, the German thought leader in lean ERP systems, are launching their
collaboration with immediate effect. In the process, scale-up Xentral will
integrate Mollie's comprehensive payment services into its multichannel ERP
platform. The partnership between the two e-commerce tech leaders creates a
solution for SMEs that makes both the payment and order management process
easier and smoother, significantly supporting the growth of numerous e-commerce
businesses. The new service is available immediately to all current and future
customers of Mollie and Xentral.
"Automated processes between e-commerce platforms, warehouses and accounting
systems have long been standard. That's why it's important to use a payment
service provider (PSP) that is also directly integrated with an ERP system,"
explains Annett Polaszewski-Plath, Managing Director DACH at Mollie. "The
partnership is based on concrete customer requirements. In addition, both
companies share similar visions: Mollie wants to simplify the payment process
for small and medium-sized businesses, while Xentral centralizes all business
operations in one platform for precisely these companies, making them as simple
and streamlined as possible."
Merchants benefit from the partnership in several ways: they save time and have
a better overview of cash flow and their merchandise management. At the same
time, their own customers are offered the most common payment methods in Europe.
Stephanie Richheimer, VP Sales & Partnerships of Xentral and Ex-Mollie
underlines: "Xentral and Mollie are both pioneers in simplifying complex
processes for innovative e-commerce companies. In doing so, each of the two
companies has a unique focus: fast-growing e-commerce businesses are made easily
scalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges in
connecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past."
About Mollie
Mollie is a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe's fastest-growing
payment service providers (PSP). Founded in 2004, the firm facilitates companies
of all sizes to scale and grow with an easy-to-use payments API that offers
multiple payment methods. Mollie's mission is to simplify complex financial
services to become the world's most loved PSP.
Mollie has over 130,000 customers and an international team of more than 700
employees. It has offices across Europe, including Amsterdam, Lisbon, London,
Paris, and Munich.
Mollie | Grow your way.
http://www.mollie.com/
About Xentral
Xentral is a lean ERP cloud software that bundles business processes in one
place for startups and SMBs - from e-commerce to warehousing and production to
fulfillment and accounting. Xentral takes the hurdle of daily repetitive tasks
away from its customers and creates an environment in which companies can grow
safely and sustainably.
http://www.xentral.com
Contact:
Xentral ERP Software GmbH
Norman Rohr
VP Marketing & Comms
E-Mail mailto:norman.rohr@xentral.com
http://www.xentral.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164102/5262747
OTS: Xentral ERP Software GmbH
