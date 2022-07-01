Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes (FOTO)

Amsterdam/Augsburg (ots) - Mollie and Xentral now offer an integrated solution.

The combined tech stack of ERP and PSP is a significant growth driver for

e-commerce companies.



Mollie, one of the fastests growing payment service providers in Europe, and

Xentral, the German thought leader in lean ERP systems, are launching their

collaboration with immediate effect. In the process, scale-up Xentral will

integrate Mollie's comprehensive payment services into its multichannel ERP

platform. The partnership between the two e-commerce tech leaders creates a

solution for SMEs that makes both the payment and order management process

easier and smoother, significantly supporting the growth of numerous e-commerce

businesses. The new service is available immediately to all current and future

customers of Mollie and Xentral.





"Automated processes between e-commerce platforms, warehouses and accountingsystems have long been standard. That's why it's important to use a paymentservice provider (PSP) that is also directly integrated with an ERP system,"explains Annett Polaszewski-Plath, Managing Director DACH at Mollie. "Thepartnership is based on concrete customer requirements. In addition, bothcompanies share similar visions: Mollie wants to simplify the payment processfor small and medium-sized businesses, while Xentral centralizes all businessoperations in one platform for precisely these companies, making them as simpleand streamlined as possible."Merchants benefit from the partnership in several ways: they save time and havea better overview of cash flow and their merchandise management. At the sametime, their own customers are offered the most common payment methods in Europe.Stephanie Richheimer, VP Sales & Partnerships of Xentral and Ex-Mollieunderlines: "Xentral and Mollie are both pioneers in simplifying complexprocesses for innovative e-commerce companies. In doing so, each of the twocompanies has a unique focus: fast-growing e-commerce businesses are made easilyscalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges inconnecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past."About MollieMollie is a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe's fastest-growingpayment service providers (PSP). Founded in 2004, the firm facilitates companiesof all sizes to scale and grow with an easy-to-use payments API that offersmultiple payment methods. Mollie's mission is to simplify complex financialservices to become the world's most loved PSP.Mollie has over 130,000 customers and an international team of more than 700employees. It has offices across Europe, including Amsterdam, Lisbon, London,Paris, and Munich.Mollie | Grow your way.http://www.mollie.com/About XentralXentral is a lean ERP cloud software that bundles business processes in oneplace for startups and SMBs - from e-commerce to warehousing and production tofulfillment and accounting. Xentral takes the hurdle of daily repetitive tasksaway from its customers and creates an environment in which companies can growsafely and sustainably.http://www.xentral.comContact:Xentral ERP Software GmbHNorman RohrVP Marketing & CommsE-Mail mailto:norman.rohr@xentral.comhttp://www.xentral.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164102/5262747OTS: Xentral ERP Software GmbH