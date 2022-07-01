With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation

Reykjavik, Iceland (ots/PRNewswire) - Gabriel Jagger's media company Whynow

invests in Overtune joining an already impressive list of investors.



In recent days Overtune closed its $2M seed round having partnered up with Gabe

Jagger's Whynow media.





"I am thrilled to have Gabriel and the whynow team on board at Overtune. In afew short weeks they have impressed me with their agility and startup mindset."said Sigurdur Arnason, Co - Founder & CEO at Overtune.Overtune, is an incredibly intuitive mobile app that allows anyone with asmartphone and even the most basic level of musical proficiency to arrangebeats, record vocals and share content to their socials. Overtune providescontent that is accessible to people that don't know how to create or producemusic, whilst retaining the quality of content associated with some of the mostsuccessful music producers in the world. Content is created by arranging musicin a loop-based system and adding voice and video on top.Overtune's shareholders include Charles Huang (founder of the iconic gamingfranchise, Guitar Hero) and Nick Gatfield (former CEO and chairman of Sony MusicUK). Overtune was founded in 2020 by Sigurdur Arnason, Jason Dadi Gudjonsson andPetur Eggerz Petursson, and has grown significantly since its inception.Overtune acknowledges that when it comes to music, the creative process canoften be elitist and exclusionary."Traditional music apps and composition programs have been accessible only toindividuals with extensive technical and musical expertise, locking many out ofthe content creation economy." said Petur Eggerz Petursson, Co - Founder.To date, major platforms such as TikTok and Instagram do not offer the option tocreate music to compliment users' social media content. Rather than relying onpre-existing music and thus outsourcing the creative process, Overtune providesusers with the tools to make their own musical content. Content is created byarranging music in a loop-based system and adding voice and video on top."Virality on Social media is powerful, yet unpredictable. With the increase ofTikTok and Instagram Reels content the modern media format has changed. Overtuneis made to fit the needs of the creative social media users who want to be ableto create content on the fly - giving users a tool that allows them to projecttheir own identity through sound rather than relying on pre-existing songs whenmaking content." said Jason Dadi Gudjonsson, Co - Founder.Contact: Sigurdur Asgeir Arnason, Telephone +354 695 190, Email:mailto:siggi@overtune.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851520/Overtune.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851519/Overtune_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164122/5262944OTS: Overtune