With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation

Reykjavik, Iceland (ots/PRNewswire) - Gabriel Jagger's media company Whynow
invests in Overtune joining an already impressive list of investors.

In recent days Overtune closed its $2M seed round having partnered up with Gabe
Jagger's Whynow media.

"I am thrilled to have Gabriel and the whynow team on board at Overtune. In a
few short weeks they have impressed me with their agility and startup mindset."
said Sigurdur Arnason, Co - Founder & CEO at Overtune.

Overtune, is an incredibly intuitive mobile app that allows anyone with a
smartphone and even the most basic level of musical proficiency to arrange
beats, record vocals and share content to their socials. Overtune provides
content that is accessible to people that don't know how to create or produce
music, whilst retaining the quality of content associated with some of the most
successful music producers in the world. Content is created by arranging music
in a loop-based system and adding voice and video on top.

Overtune's shareholders include Charles Huang (founder of the iconic gaming
franchise, Guitar Hero) and Nick Gatfield (former CEO and chairman of Sony Music
UK). Overtune was founded in 2020 by Sigurdur Arnason, Jason Dadi Gudjonsson and
Petur Eggerz Petursson, and has grown significantly since its inception.
Overtune acknowledges that when it comes to music, the creative process can
often be elitist and exclusionary.

"Traditional music apps and composition programs have been accessible only to
individuals with extensive technical and musical expertise, locking many out of
the content creation economy." said Petur Eggerz Petursson, Co - Founder.

To date, major platforms such as TikTok and Instagram do not offer the option to
create music to compliment users' social media content. Rather than relying on
pre-existing music and thus outsourcing the creative process, Overtune provides
users with the tools to make their own musical content. Content is created by
arranging music in a loop-based system and adding voice and video on top.

"Virality on Social media is powerful, yet unpredictable. With the increase of
TikTok and Instagram Reels content the modern media format has changed. Overtune
is made to fit the needs of the creative social media users who want to be able
to create content on the fly - giving users a tool that allows them to project
their own identity through sound rather than relying on pre-existing songs when
making content." said Jason Dadi Gudjonsson, Co - Founder.

Contact: Sigurdur Asgeir Arnason, Telephone +354 695 190, Email:
mailto:siggi@overtune.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851520/Overtune.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851519/Overtune_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164122/5262944
OTS: Overtune



