The Channel Company Completes Acquisition of Incisive Media Technology Division
The Channel Company, global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and
marketing services for the technology industry, today completed the acquisition
of the technology division of Incisive Media, which includes the media and event
brands of CRN UK, Channel Partner Insight, and Computing.
This strategic acquisition reunites CRN and CRN UK under the same company and
provides the opportunity to link the Computing brand with The Channel Company's
Midsize Enterprise Services brand in a powerful, connected, global end-user
community.
"We are excited to formalise the addition of Incisive's technology brands into
our portfolio. This acquisition results in a leading position for The Channel
Company in content and events in both the US and EMEA while the reunification of
US and UK CRN brands will provide great benefit to both our audiences and
clients", said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.
About the Brands
CRN UK is the market-leading, trusted source of news and analysis for the UK
technology channel. The brand is a focal point for face-to-face events,
including the largest event on the UK IT channel calendar, the CRN Channel
Awards. The Women in Tech Festival, held in partnership with CRN UK's sister
brand Computing, shows the brand's ability to innovate with an event that
features networking, mentoring, and workshops for a global audience.
Channel Partner Insight serves leaders of international resellers, distributors,
MSPs, and specialist consultancies tracking key trends and business challenges
affecting this highly competitive strand of the IT channel. The brand takes a
transatlantic view of the IT channel market and pioneered the ranking of the
largest and most influential firms in its annual European Elite and Global Elite
report.
Computing is the leading source of business-critical information and data
journalism for technology leaders. Computing's flagship event - the UK IT
Industry Awards, held with the support of the BCS and The Chartered Institute
for IT - is the largest and most prestigious awards ceremony for the industry,
with more than 1,500 attendees every year.
New Global Opportunities
The completion of this acquisition, in addition to global services organisation
bChannels earlier this year, creates a powerful portfolio of solutions that will
transform how we enable our clients to win anywhere in the world," said Blaine
Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.
The organisations share a common vision and culture to provide clients with the
best possible outcomes, continued career development opportunities for
employees, and a bold commitment to strategic growth for the company. Clients of
CRN UK, Channel Partner Insight, and Computing will also benefit from the
extensive portfolio of additional marketing, creative, events, and consulting
services that The Channel Company offers.
The Channel Company
Headquartered in Westborough, MA, US, The Channel Company has been servicing the
technology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source of
technology news, insights, and analysis for the IT channel, to industry-leading
events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting and
engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to
maximise investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome-driven
services focused on addressing the channel's unique needs worldwide. The Channel
Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital,
a New York City-based private equity firm.
https://www.thechannelcompany.com
EagleTree Capital
EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm
that has completed over 35 private equity investments and more than 75 add-on
transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North
America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and
water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit
https://www.eagletree.com/ . https://www.thechannelcompany.com
