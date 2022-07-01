The Channel Company Completes Acquisition of Incisive Media Technology Division

Westborough, MA USA (ots) - --News Direct--



"We are excited to formalise the addition of Incisive's technology brands intoour portfolio. This acquisition results in a leading position for The ChannelCompany in content and events in both the US and EMEA while the reunification ofUS and UK CRN brands will provide great benefit to both our audiences andclients", said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.About the BrandsCRN UK is the market-leading, trusted source of news and analysis for the UKtechnology channel. The brand is a focal point for face-to-face events,including the largest event on the UK IT channel calendar, the CRN ChannelAwards. The Women in Tech Festival, held in partnership with CRN UK's sisterbrand Computing, shows the brand's ability to innovate with an event thatfeatures networking, mentoring, and workshops for a global audience.Channel Partner Insight serves leaders of international resellers, distributors,MSPs, and specialist consultancies tracking key trends and business challengesaffecting this highly competitive strand of the IT channel. The brand takes atransatlantic view of the IT channel market and pioneered the ranking of thelargest and most influential firms in its annual European Elite and Global Elitereport.Computing is the leading source of business-critical information and datajournalism for technology leaders. Computing's flagship event - the UK ITIndustry Awards, held with the support of the BCS and The Chartered Institutefor IT - is the largest and most prestigious awards ceremony for the industry,with more than 1,500 attendees every year.New Global OpportunitiesThe completion of this acquisition, in addition to global services organisationbChannels earlier this year, creates a powerful portfolio of solutions that willtransform how we enable our clients to win anywhere in the world," said BlaineRaddon, CEO of The Channel Company.The organisations share a common vision and culture to provide clients with thebest possible outcomes, continued career development opportunities foremployees, and a bold commitment to strategic growth for the company. Clients ofCRN UK, Channel Partner Insight, and Computing will also benefit from theextensive portfolio of additional marketing, creative, events, and consultingservices that The Channel Company offers.The Channel CompanyHeadquartered in Westborough, MA, US, The Channel Company has been servicing thetechnology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source oftechnology news, insights, and analysis for the IT channel, to industry-leadingevents that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting andengaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services tomaximise investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome-drivenservices focused on addressing the channel's unique needs worldwide. The ChannelCompany is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital,a New York City-based private equity firm.https://www.thechannelcompany.comEagleTree CapitalEagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firmthat has completed over 35 private equity investments and more than 75 add-ontransactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in NorthAmerica in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, andwater and specialty industrial. For more information, visithttps://www.eagletree.com/ .