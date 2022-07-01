Velocity Global Expands Operations in Croatia
Velocity Global
the leading provider of global talent solutions,
solutions, today announced its expanded operations in Croatia to meet rising
demand for its business solutions. The company's leading-edge Global Work
PlatformTM provides a solution for businesses and talent to work with anyone,
anywhere, anyhow.
"Croatia is rich in talent and equipped to meet the needs of the growing remote
workforce, which is why this expansion of our presence is a perfect fit," said
Laura Isaza, Velocity Global vice president of international PEO growth
strategy. "Croatia will offer us the opportunity to expand the global talent
pool for companies eager to recruit the very best employees."
Figures recently released by the European Union credit young people in Croatia
(ages 16-24) with having the best digital skills (https://www.total-croatia-news
.com/news/45053-young-croats-have-the-best-digital-skills-in-europe) in Europe,
and the country boasts the highest English proficiency (https://www.statista.com
/statistics/1187774/english-language-proficiency-index-in-cee-cis-region-by-coun
try/#:~:text=Croatia's%20English%20Proficiency%20Index%20was,level%20was%20compa
rable%20to%20C1.) in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of
Independent States.
The expansion into Croatia comes after Velocity Global recently raised $400
million in Series B funding (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-rai
ses-400m-in-series-b-growth-round/) and announced that the company's workforce
will double in size (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-to-double-i
ts-workforce-by-empowering-employees-to-work-anywhere/) in 2022. With Croatia,
Velocity Global now operates 29 entities in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle
East, and Africa).
Velocity Global's solutions allow businesses to hire talent regardless of where
either one is located, including in Croatia. The company's Global Work
PlatformTM allows businesses to seamlessly manage their contracts with employees
in a way that fully complies with local laws and regulations. The expanded
presence and establishment of a new entity in Croatia enables Velocity Global to
meet the growing client demand for these solutions in the country.
About Velocity Global
Velocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=
pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) accelerates the future of work for anyone,
anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent
experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology,
backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talent
solutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platform
combines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage,
and pay talent worldwide. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to build
global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities
or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employer
of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the
company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information,
visit https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_camp
aign=public-relations .
