Velocity Global Expands Operations in Croatia

"Croatia is rich in talent and equipped to meet the needs of the growing remote

workforce, which is why this expansion of our presence is a perfect fit," said

Laura Isaza, Velocity Global vice president of international PEO growth

strategy. "Croatia will offer us the opportunity to expand the global talent

pool for companies eager to recruit the very best employees."





Figures recently released by the European Union credit young people in Croatia(ages 16-24) with having the best digital skills (https://www.total-croatia-news.com/news/45053-young-croats-have-the-best-digital-skills-in-europe) in Europe,and the country boasts the highest English proficiency (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1187774/english-language-proficiency-index-in-cee-cis-region-by-country/#:~:text=Croatia's%20English%20Proficiency%20Index%20was,level%20was%20comparable%20to%20C1.) in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth ofIndependent States.The expansion into Croatia comes after Velocity Global recently raised $400million in Series B funding (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-raises-400m-in-series-b-growth-round/) and announced that the company's workforcewill double in size (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-to-double-its-workforce-by-empowering-employees-to-work-anywhere/) in 2022. With Croatia,Velocity Global now operates 29 entities in the EMEA region (Europe, the MiddleEast, and Africa).Velocity Global's solutions allow businesses to hire talent regardless of whereeither one is located, including in Croatia. The company's Global WorkPlatformTM allows businesses to seamlessly manage their contracts with employeesin a way that fully complies with local laws and regulations. The expandedpresence and establishment of a new entity in Croatia enables Velocity Global tomeet the growing client demand for these solutions in the country.Learn more about Velocity Global's solutions at www.velocityglobal.com (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) .About Velocity GlobalVelocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) accelerates the future of work for anyone,anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talentexperience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology,backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talentsolutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platformcombines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage,and pay talent worldwide. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to buildglobal teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entitiesor state registrations. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employerof Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, thecompany has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information,visit https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=public-relations .Contact DetailsVelocity GlobalErick Sanchez+1 720-650-4348mailto:news@velocityglobal.comCompany Websitehttps://velocityglobal.com/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/velocity-global-expands-operations-in-croatia-6529024652022 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5263023OTS: News Direct