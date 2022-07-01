Swedbank Receives SEK 4 Billion Claim from Swedish Pensions Agency
(PLX AI) – Swedbank has received a claim of SEK 4 billion from the Swedish Pensions Agency.Swedbank now allocating relevant resources to handle the matter and answerSwedbank does not make any accounting provision related to the claim
