Schneider Electric Divests Russia Operations to Local Management; Writes Off EUR 300 Million
- (PLX AI) – Schneider Electric signs binding agreement for the divestment of Schneider Electric Russia to local management.
- Closing of the transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions
- For full year 2021, Schneider Electric generated approximately 2% of its total sales in Russia
- Says to write-off up to EUR 300 million of net book value and to make a non-cash reversal of the currency translation reserve associated with these activities currently estimated at EUR 17 million
