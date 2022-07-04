Jyske Bank Says Q2 Result Is in Line with Guidance
- Details to be published as planned on Aug. 16
- Board proposes to cancel repurchased own shares, corresponding to 6.9% of issued share capital
- With effect from 1 July 2022, the Group Supervisory Board has waived a guaranteed option to issue equity non-preemptively up to a cap of DKK 1.5 billion
- The guarantee was established on 4 May 2022 in connection with the negotiations on the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark
