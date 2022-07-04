Colruyt Says Virya Energy Considering Entering Solar, Hydrogen, Divesting Offshore Wind
(PLX AI) – Colruyt says Virya Energy will assess strategic options for offshore wind energy.Virya has requested management to assess possible strategic development options such as partnerships and/or a partial divestment for the offshore wind energy …
- (PLX AI) – Colruyt says Virya Energy will assess strategic options for offshore wind energy.
- Virya has requested management to assess possible strategic development options such as partnerships and/or a partial divestment for the offshore wind energy activities of Virya, which it operates through its subsidiary Parkwind NV
- Colruyt says Virya Energy has ambitions to extend scope to solar and hydrogen and new geographies
- Colruyt owns 59.8% of Virya
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0