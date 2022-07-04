Bayer Publishes New Late-Breaking Data from Phase 3 Arasens Trial
(PLX AI) – Bayer says Darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel demonstrates consistent overall survival benefits across various patient segments in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.New subgroup analysis from Phase III …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer says Darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel demonstrates consistent overall survival benefits across various patient segments in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.
- New subgroup analysis from Phase III ARASENS trial in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), shows that darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and docetaxel provides consistently favorable overall survival (OS) benefits across patient subgroups with various types of metastatic disease, compared to placebo plus ADT and docetaxel
- Adverse event (AE) rates were similar in both treatment arms
