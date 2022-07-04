Siemens Gamesa Gets 927 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa and customer WPD sign 927 MW Master Supplier Agreement for 103 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines.
- 20-year Service agreement included
- One of the largest offshore wind power plants planned for the Baltic Sea
- Installation expected to be completed in 2026
