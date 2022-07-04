Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro (FOTO)
Duesseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer has reached another milestone in the
realization of its financing strategy by signing a revolving credit facility in
the amount of EUR 150m. This refinancing is part of Gerresheimer's financial
program to support the successful transformation of the company into a solution
provider and system integrator with profitable, sustainable growth.
After successfully issuing a promissory loan in the amount of EUR 150m in
November 2021 as a first step, Gerresheimer finalized now a revolving three-year
credit facility of EUR 150m as a second step to secure prematurely to repay
tranches from promissory loan in the amount of EUR 306m due later in 2022.
Overall, the refinancing provides slightly better conditions and higher
flexibility than the promissory loan due.
"The successful early refinancing of our promissory loan proves once again the
attractiveness of our resilient business particularly in challenging market
environments" said Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer. "We remain firmly on
a course of profitable, sustainable growth."
Contact:
Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communications
T: +49 211 6181 250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com
Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
+49 211 6181 220
mailto:carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5264023
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
