Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro (FOTO)

Duesseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer has reached another milestone in therealization of its financing strategy by signing a revolving credit facility inthe amount of EUR 150m. This refinancing is part of Gerresheimer's financialprogram to support the successful transformation of the company into a solutionprovider and system integrator with profitable, sustainable growth.After successfully issuing a promissory loan in the amount of EUR 150m inNovember 2021 as a first step, Gerresheimer finalized now a revolving three-yearcredit facility of EUR 150m as a second step to secure prematurely to repaytranches from promissory loan in the amount of EUR 306m due later in 2022.Overall, the refinancing provides slightly better conditions and higherflexibility than the promissory loan due."The successful early refinancing of our promissory loan proves once again theattractiveness of our resilient business particularly in challenging marketenvironments" said Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer. "We remain firmly ona course of profitable, sustainable growth."Contact:Contact PressUeli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationsT: +49 211 6181 250mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comContact Investor RelationsCarolin NadiloCorporate Senior Director Investor Relations+49 211 6181 220mailto:carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5264023OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6