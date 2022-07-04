SAS Pilots Go on Strike; Airline Says Company Future at Stake
(PLX AI) – SAS says pilots unions choose to go on strike. SAS says strike yields cancelations across the flight schedule and thousands of travelers are affectedSAS says strike is devastating for SAS and puts the company's future together with the …
- (PLX AI) – SAS says pilots unions choose to go on strike.
- SAS says strike yields cancelations across the flight schedule and thousands of travelers are affected
- SAS says strike is devastating for SAS and puts the company's future together with the jobs of thousands of colleagues at stake
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0