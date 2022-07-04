MakerVerse and ZEISS collaborate to realize industrial grade quality in advanced distributed MakerVerse supply chains

Berlin (ots) - MakerVerse - the leading one-stop shop platform for advanced

Today, ZEISS and MakerVerse announced their commitment to a collaboration thatassures the delivery of industrial grade quality components to customers of theMakerVerse on-demand manufacturing platform. With this joint approach,MakerVerse builds on ZEISS' expertise as world leader in industrial qualitysolutions and enabler of powder to high performance applications to execute its"one-stop shop at industrial-grade quality" strategy.MakerVerse quality roadmap is guided by three distinct value propositionsMakerVerse's ambition is to be a key driver for the adoption of industrial gradequality additive manufacturing parts by building on three core quality levers.1. Built-in Quality: MakerVerse fully commits to its audited, premium, EU-onlysupply chains, material data sheets and delivery specifications to adhere toits strict quality standards. Also, the platform builds on 100+ years ofexpertise in additive manufacturing by its application engineering team.2. Assured Quality: By collaborating with ZEISS, MakerVerse expands its qualityassurance capabilities among others via dimensional, surface quality andinternal defect and structural inspection.3. Controlled Quality: The ZEISS collaboration further allows MakerVerse toconduct process quality control services for end use parts viaproduction-parallel assessment of proprietary test specimensDr. Claus Hermannstaedter, Head of Additive Manufacturing Technology at ZEISSIndustrial Quality and Research, states "we are excited to contribute to makingthe full breadth and depth of offering available to MakerVerse's customers. Thiscollaboration will help drive innovation in consumer and industrial products andprocesses and will further accelerate accessibility of high-quality additivemanufacturing for a broad range of users with an increasing number ofapplications.