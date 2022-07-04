MakerVerse and ZEISS collaborate to realize industrial grade quality in advanced distributed MakerVerse supply chains
Berlin (ots) - MakerVerse - the leading one-stop shop platform for advanced
on-demand manufacturing services - collaborates with ZEISS, to deliver
industrial grade quality via the MakerVerse platform.
- MakerVerse and ZEISS accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing
technologies through a multi-tier quality assurance process that meets the
entire spectrum of requirements from prototyping towards end use parts
- MakerVerse customers benefit from end-to-end industrial grade quality
solutions building on MakerVerse's premium additive manufacturing supply
chains and ZEISS´ state-of-the-art metrology solutions, leading expertise in
metrology and ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers as a global partner for
cutting-edge support.
Today, ZEISS and MakerVerse announced their commitment to a collaboration that
assures the delivery of industrial grade quality components to customers of the
MakerVerse on-demand manufacturing platform. With this joint approach,
MakerVerse builds on ZEISS' expertise as world leader in industrial quality
solutions and enabler of powder to high performance applications to execute its
"one-stop shop at industrial-grade quality" strategy.
MakerVerse quality roadmap is guided by three distinct value propositions
MakerVerse's ambition is to be a key driver for the adoption of industrial grade
quality additive manufacturing parts by building on three core quality levers.
1. Built-in Quality: MakerVerse fully commits to its audited, premium, EU-only
supply chains, material data sheets and delivery specifications to adhere to
its strict quality standards. Also, the platform builds on 100+ years of
expertise in additive manufacturing by its application engineering team.
2. Assured Quality: By collaborating with ZEISS, MakerVerse expands its quality
assurance capabilities among others via dimensional, surface quality and
internal defect and structural inspection.
3. Controlled Quality: The ZEISS collaboration further allows MakerVerse to
conduct process quality control services for end use parts via
production-parallel assessment of proprietary test specimens
Dr. Claus Hermannstaedter, Head of Additive Manufacturing Technology at ZEISS
Industrial Quality and Research, states "we are excited to contribute to making
the full breadth and depth of offering available to MakerVerse's customers. This
collaboration will help drive innovation in consumer and industrial products and
processes and will further accelerate accessibility of high-quality additive
manufacturing for a broad range of users with an increasing number of
applications.
