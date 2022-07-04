checkAd

MakerVerse and ZEISS collaborate to realize industrial grade quality in advanced distributed MakerVerse supply chains

Berlin (ots) - MakerVerse - the leading one-stop shop platform for advanced
on-demand manufacturing services - collaborates with ZEISS, to deliver
industrial grade quality via the MakerVerse platform.

- MakerVerse and ZEISS accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing
technologies through a multi-tier quality assurance process that meets the
entire spectrum of requirements from prototyping towards end use parts
- MakerVerse customers benefit from end-to-end industrial grade quality
solutions building on MakerVerse's premium additive manufacturing supply
chains and ZEISS´ state-of-the-art metrology solutions, leading expertise in
metrology and ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers as a global partner for
cutting-edge support.

Today, ZEISS and MakerVerse announced their commitment to a collaboration that
assures the delivery of industrial grade quality components to customers of the
MakerVerse on-demand manufacturing platform. With this joint approach,
MakerVerse builds on ZEISS' expertise as world leader in industrial quality
solutions and enabler of powder to high performance applications to execute its
"one-stop shop at industrial-grade quality" strategy.

MakerVerse quality roadmap is guided by three distinct value propositions

MakerVerse's ambition is to be a key driver for the adoption of industrial grade
quality additive manufacturing parts by building on three core quality levers.

1. Built-in Quality: MakerVerse fully commits to its audited, premium, EU-only
supply chains, material data sheets and delivery specifications to adhere to
its strict quality standards. Also, the platform builds on 100+ years of
expertise in additive manufacturing by its application engineering team.
2. Assured Quality: By collaborating with ZEISS, MakerVerse expands its quality
assurance capabilities among others via dimensional, surface quality and
internal defect and structural inspection.
3. Controlled Quality: The ZEISS collaboration further allows MakerVerse to
conduct process quality control services for end use parts via
production-parallel assessment of proprietary test specimens

Dr. Claus Hermannstaedter, Head of Additive Manufacturing Technology at ZEISS
Industrial Quality and Research, states "we are excited to contribute to making
the full breadth and depth of offering available to MakerVerse's customers. This
collaboration will help drive innovation in consumer and industrial products and
processes and will further accelerate accessibility of high-quality additive
manufacturing for a broad range of users with an increasing number of
applications.

Pressekontakt:

Aline Costa
+49 176 18442203
mailto:aline.costa@makerverse.ai

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164138/5264507
OTS: Makerverse



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  54   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

MakerVerse and ZEISS collaborate to realize industrial grade quality in advanced distributed MakerVerse supply chains MakerVerse - the leading one-stop shop platform for advanced on-demand manufacturing services - collaborates with ZEISS, to deliver industrial grade quality via the MakerVerse platform. - MakerVerse and ZEISS accelerate the adoption of additive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Der neue Bronco bricht auf zu neuen Ufern: Ford bringt den Offroad-Klassiker 2023 erstmals nach Europa
Studie: Wasserstoff als Chance für Regionen im Strukturwandel / Vier Gebiete mit besonders hohem ...
Florian Sondershausen: Mit kalkulierbarem Risiko am Krypto-Markt investieren (FOTO)
Die Inflation wächst an - mit diesen 5 Tipps wird die Altersvorsorge dennoch abgesichert ...
M-net schließt Jubiläumsjahr 2021 mit Wachstum ab und treibt Glasfaserausbau konsequent ...
Schmähpreis Goldener Geier - Deutsche Umwelthilfe ruft dazu auf, Unternehmen und Produkte ...
Stripe-Studie: regulatorische Hürden gefährden Wachstum europäischer Startups
E-Mobility Startup Charge Construct schließt Finanzierungsrunde erfolgreich ab / Die ...
ANIPLEX: HEXE IN DER HEILIGEN NACHT REMASTER KOMMT FÜRS ENGLISCHSPRACHIGE PUBLIKUM ERHÄLTLICH
Exporte im Mai 2022: -0,5 % zum April 2022 / Exporte nach Russland kalender- und saisonbereinigt um 29,4 % ...
Titel
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Flexibel, unabhängig und bestens ausgerüstet: Der Arbeitnehmer der Zukunft arbeitet hybrid / Freisprecher, Headsets und Videoleisten bieten die ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
Finanz-Award 2022 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Zehnte Auflage des ...
With $2M seed funding, Overtune aim to democratize music creation
Körber schließt die Übernahme des Post- und Paketgeschäfts von Siemens ...
Verdacht auf Abgasbetrug: Ermittler durchsuchen Büros bei Hyundai und Kia / Staatsanwaltschaft schweigt sich im ...
"Weißes Gold"- mit Baumwolle auf Erfolgskurs / Usbekistans Textilindustrie ist ...
Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes (FOTO)
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
IAQG selects SAE International as global publisher of standards (FOTO)
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's ...
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...