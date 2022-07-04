Arçelik's Global Initiative to Empower Women in STEM Welcomes its First Cohort

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Arçelik, the global household appliance

manufacturer, expanded the coverage of its WE-inTech programme works to ensure

gender equality in technology and innovation, and welcomed its first cohort of

students to its inaugural WE-inTech programme from Turkey, Romania, South Africa

and Pakistan.



Arçelik officially welcomed 45 women to a year-long programme to empower and

support their career progression in the STEM industry. The programme kicked off

with a three-day workshop, focusing on guided coaching to prepare women for a

career in various STEM areas, providing access to industry experts for insight

and mentorship, and supporting participants' professional development in

technology and innovation. The scheme is being delivered together with Arçelik's

subsidiary companies Arctic (Romania), Dawlance (Pakistan) and Defy (South

Africa).





Earlier this year, Arçelik, along with other Koç Group companies renewed itscommitment to gender equality in technology and innovation and announcedambitious goals to increase the number of women working in STEM areas. Arçelikhas been supporting women's empowerment in STEM through the 'We-inTech'programme, which has been running locally in Turkey as 'You are an Engineer, Youare with Us' since 2019. As part of its Action Coalition commitments, Arçelikexpanded the programme's coverage to reach out to young women engineers inRomania, Pakistan and South Africa.Nihat Bayiz, Chief Production & Technology Officer of Arçelik, commented:"Arçelik is committed to empowering women in technology and innovation. OurWe-inTech programme supports women currently pursuing an education in STEM, tonot only support the career development but also to ensure their full andeffective participation in their related educational background."Additionally, he said: "We share a collective vision to driving real change whenit comes to gender equality in the STEM field which is a man-dominated area. Itis in service of this vision that we have become a supporter of the ActionCoalition platform and committed to advancing gender equality in the fields oftechnology and innovation, in cooperation with the UN Women's GenerationEquality Forum. We know that we have to offer a programme not only supportstheir education but opens a field to ensure their career start. Following thepositive impact, we decided to expand our 3 years old programme, thus, we aim toreach out to young women engineers globally starting with Romania, Pakistan and