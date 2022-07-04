Arçelik's Global Initiative to Empower Women in STEM Welcomes its First Cohort
Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Arçelik, the global household appliance
manufacturer, expanded the coverage of its WE-inTech programme works to ensure
gender equality in technology and innovation, and welcomed its first cohort of
students to its inaugural WE-inTech programme from Turkey, Romania, South Africa
and Pakistan.
Arçelik officially welcomed 45 women to a year-long programme to empower and
support their career progression in the STEM industry. The programme kicked off
with a three-day workshop, focusing on guided coaching to prepare women for a
career in various STEM areas, providing access to industry experts for insight
and mentorship, and supporting participants' professional development in
technology and innovation. The scheme is being delivered together with Arçelik's
subsidiary companies Arctic (Romania), Dawlance (Pakistan) and Defy (South
Africa).
Earlier this year, Arçelik, along with other Koç Group companies renewed its
commitment to gender equality in technology and innovation and announced
ambitious goals to increase the number of women working in STEM areas. Arçelik
has been supporting women's empowerment in STEM through the 'We-inTech'
programme, which has been running locally in Turkey as 'You are an Engineer, You
are with Us' since 2019. As part of its Action Coalition commitments, Arçelik
expanded the programme's coverage to reach out to young women engineers in
Romania, Pakistan and South Africa.
Nihat Bayiz, Chief Production & Technology Officer of Arçelik, commented:
"Arçelik is committed to empowering women in technology and innovation. Our
We-inTech programme supports women currently pursuing an education in STEM, to
not only support the career development but also to ensure their full and
effective participation in their related educational background."
Additionally, he said: "We share a collective vision to driving real change when
it comes to gender equality in the STEM field which is a man-dominated area. It
is in service of this vision that we have become a supporter of the Action
Coalition platform and committed to advancing gender equality in the fields of
technology and innovation, in cooperation with the UN Women's Generation
Equality Forum. We know that we have to offer a programme not only supports
their education but opens a field to ensure their career start. Following the
positive impact, we decided to expand our 3 years old programme, thus, we aim to
reach out to young women engineers globally starting with Romania, Pakistan and
