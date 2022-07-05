Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Order for 58 MW in Poland
(PLX AI) – Nordex gets another 58 MW order in Poland.Nordex will supply and install 15 N131/3900 turbines for the 58.5 MW “Mierzyn” wind farm for the subsidiary of the Polish utility TAURON Polska Energia - Tauron Zielona EnergiaThe order also …
- Nordex will supply and install 15 N131/3900 turbines for the 58.5 MW “Mierzyn” wind farm for the subsidiary of the Polish utility TAURON Polska Energia - Tauron Zielona Energia
- The order also includes service for the turbines covering a period of three years
