Dustin Q3 Adjusted EBITA SEK 201 Million vs. Estimate SEK 209 Million
(PLX AI) – Dustin Q3 revenue SEK 5,894 million vs. estimate SEK 5,800 million.Q3 organic growth 19.7%Q3 adjusted EBITA margin 3.4%Q3 EBIT SEK 140 million vs. estimate SEK 188 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.75
- (PLX AI) – Dustin Q3 revenue SEK 5,894 million vs. estimate SEK 5,800 million.
- Q3 organic growth 19.7%
- Q3 adjusted EBITA margin 3.4%
- Q3 EBIT SEK 140 million vs. estimate SEK 188 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.75
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0