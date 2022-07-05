Kongsberg Buys NanoAvionics
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg enters into an agreement to acquire smallsat manufacturer NanoAvionics.
- NanoAvionics is a leading smallsat mission integrator and bus manufacturer with significant global growth in recent years, including expansions into the United
- Kingdom and the United States
- With more than 150 employees the company has contributed to 120 missions and commercial satellite projects, with customers ranging from national space agencies to universities such as UNSW Sydney and companies such as Thales Alenia Space, Aurora Insight, the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, SEN and others
