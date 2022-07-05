Vestas Gets EUR 475 Million Loan from EIB
- (PLX AI) – Vestas finances its innovation activities with a EUR 475m loan from EIB.
- Vestas has signed a EUR 475m green loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fund its research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities through 2025
- The work will be conducted mainly at Vestas' research and development centres in Aarhus, Denmark, and Porto, Portugal
