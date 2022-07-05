Siemens Gamesa Gets 75 MW Wind Turbine Order in South Korea
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa secures deal to supply 75 MW for South Korea’s third largest wind farm.The 75 MW order includes the supply of 15 units of the SG 5.0-145 turbineLong-term service agreement of 20 years
