- Germany's 'greenest' bank with new record figures in 2021 - Solid and stable business model should prove itself in the crisis scenario

- Target price reduction as a result of the increased cost of capital due to the rise in interest rates



In the past financial year 2021, UmweltBank AG significantly expanded its business activities. With a view to its core business, the granting of loans for ecological purposes, the credit institution achieved a significant expansion of the outstanding loan volume by 10% to EUR 3,072.52 million (31.12.2020: EUR 2,792.66 million). High demand was achieved in all sectors (solar, wind energy, real estate) and relevant market shares were also secured. In the photovoltaic sector, for example, a market share of 20.5% was achieved in the financing of systems (systems larger than 250 kWp). In the financing of wind turbines, the market share was 4.7%.

With the expansion of the lending business, interest income was 2.6 % higher than in the previous year at EUR 70.90 million (previous year: EUR 69.08 million). In the past business year, the conditions for borrowers improved further. On the interest expense side, UmweltBank AG also benefited from the low interest rates as well as from the favourable GLRG financing, so that the interest result of EUR 63.24 million (previous year: EUR 52.10 million) was 21.4 % higher than in the previous year. In addition to the core business, net commission income and net trading income also increased significantly to EUR9.42 million (previous year: EUR5.15 million). Both the fund business and the investment business contributed to this.



Against this backdrop, the fact that the pre-tax result (before allocation to the fund for general banking risks) of EUR 38.09 million (previous year: EUR 37.85 million) was only a slight increase on the previous year's figure is due to the rise in operating costs. General administrative expenses climbed to EUR 33.67 million (previous year: EUR 27.07 million), on the one hand due to the further increase in personnel and, on the other hand, due to a higher allocation to deposit protection after the insolvency of the Greensill Group. The insolvency of the Greensill Group reduced the deposit insurance portfolio by around EUR 3.5 billion The constant development of results is also due to the discontinuation of special income which, in 2020, had led to extraordinarily high other income in the amount of EUR 6.35 million stemming from the termination of a legal dispute. In the 2021 financial year, other income in the amount of EUR 0.21 million was reported.



Rating: Hold

Analyst: GBC

