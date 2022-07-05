checkAd

Saudia Cargo Selects RTS Cargo Suite for Revenue Management (Velocity), Pricing (AcceleRate) and Revenue Planning (Foresight) Solutions

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (ots) - Saudia Cargo, one of the largest middle eastern
airlines, has partnered with Revenue Technology Services (RTS) in the cargo
division.

The partnership entails the implementation of a Revenue Planning solution,
Foresight , pricing solution, Accelerate, as well as revenue management
solution, Velocity .

The three-pronged solution will be hosted in RTS private cloud environment.

- Foresight helps airlines to determine the value of cargo in a schedule, set
revenue and sales targets and track them.

- Accelerate helps airlines to negotiate optimal contract, spot, and tariff
rates along with generating rate sheets and offers real time rating.

- Velocity forecasts short-term and long-term capacity and demand and evaluates
each booking for profitability.

Sound Machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) based algorithms are the
base for all three solutions. With this, Saudia Cargo joins the growing cargo
community at RTS.

Raja Kasilingam, President of RTS commented, "We are quite excited about this
partnership as we begin implementing all three of our cargo solutions at Saudia
Cargo. RTS is proud to be part of Saudia Cargo's strategy to provide the best
products to their customers while maintaining sustainability on all fronts."

This partnership demonstrates the leadership and drive shown by both companies
to challenge the industry norm and their aim to make significant improvements to
how air cargo is handled. This incentivizes RTS in its pursuit to being the
cargo solution of choice in the airline industry, by integrating advanced
forecasting and optimization algorithms, as well as cutting edge features
required for enhanced pricing, revenue management and revenue planning.

Mansour Alasmi, Executive Director of Network & Revenue Management at Saudia
Cargo commented : "In a continuous effort to be at the forefront of innovation,
it's essential for us to utilize the latest technology and embrace digitization,
this can uplift the quality of our services significantly allowing us to reach
new heights."

Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President for Revenue Technology Services
added, "I am super thrilled to have Saudia Cargo, a coveted brand, in my
customer portfolio and the fact that they picked multiple solutions from our
suite speaks volumes about the solution suite capabilities and benefits"

About RTS: Revenue Technology Services (RTS) offers solutions and services that
help their customers to increase margins, improve customer experience, enhance
productivity of their employees, and support their growth.RTS solutions are
aimed at travel and transportation verticals to provide analytics, software
solutions, consulting and education services, operations research capabilities,
technology services and IT development support.RTS is headquartered in Dallas,
Texas with offices in London- UK (United Kingdom), Cape Town -South Africa and
Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh- India.To learn more about RTS,
please visit http://www.rtscorp.com

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo serves an extensive global network spanning four continents, 225
international destinations, and 26 domestic destinations, operates a dedicated
freighter fleet and offers ample cargo capacity on its passenger flights across
Asia, Africa, Europe, and the USA.

Contact:

Patrick Mashegwana
mailto:p.mashegwana@mcgroup.com
Phone: +49(0)3065000435

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162858/5265252
OTS: Saudia Cargo



