Saudia Cargo Selects RTS Cargo Suite for Revenue Management (Velocity), Pricing (AcceleRate) and Revenue Planning (Foresight) Solutions

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (ots) - Saudia Cargo, one of the largest middle eastern

airlines, has partnered with Revenue Technology Services (RTS) in the cargo

division.



The partnership entails the implementation of a Revenue Planning solution,

Foresight , pricing solution, Accelerate, as well as revenue management

solution, Velocity .





The three-pronged solution will be hosted in RTS private cloud environment.- Foresight helps airlines to determine the value of cargo in a schedule, setrevenue and sales targets and track them.- Accelerate helps airlines to negotiate optimal contract, spot, and tariffrates along with generating rate sheets and offers real time rating.- Velocity forecasts short-term and long-term capacity and demand and evaluateseach booking for profitability.Sound Machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) based algorithms are thebase for all three solutions. With this, Saudia Cargo joins the growing cargocommunity at RTS.Raja Kasilingam, President of RTS commented, "We are quite excited about thispartnership as we begin implementing all three of our cargo solutions at SaudiaCargo. RTS is proud to be part of Saudia Cargo's strategy to provide the bestproducts to their customers while maintaining sustainability on all fronts."This partnership demonstrates the leadership and drive shown by both companiesto challenge the industry norm and their aim to make significant improvements tohow air cargo is handled. This incentivizes RTS in its pursuit to being thecargo solution of choice in the airline industry, by integrating advancedforecasting and optimization algorithms, as well as cutting edge featuresrequired for enhanced pricing, revenue management and revenue planning.Mansour Alasmi, Executive Director of Network & Revenue Management at SaudiaCargo commented : "In a continuous effort to be at the forefront of innovation,it's essential for us to utilize the latest technology and embrace digitization,this can uplift the quality of our services significantly allowing us to reachnew heights."Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President for Revenue Technology Servicesadded, "I am super thrilled to have Saudia Cargo, a coveted brand, in mycustomer portfolio and the fact that they picked multiple solutions from oursuite speaks volumes about the solution suite capabilities and benefits"About RTS: Revenue Technology Services (RTS) offers solutions and services thathelp their customers to increase margins, improve customer experience, enhanceproductivity of their employees, and support their growth.RTS solutions areaimed at travel and transportation verticals to provide analytics, softwaresolutions, consulting and education services, operations research capabilities,technology services and IT development support.RTS is headquartered in Dallas,Texas with offices in London- UK (United Kingdom), Cape Town -South Africa andPune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh- India.To learn more about RTS,please visit http://www.rtscorp.comAbout Saudia Cargo:Saudia Cargo serves an extensive global network spanning four continents, 225international destinations, and 26 domestic destinations, operates a dedicatedfreighter fleet and offers ample cargo capacity on its passenger flights acrossAsia, Africa, Europe, and the USA.Contact:Patrick Mashegwanamailto:p.mashegwana@mcgroup.comPhone: +49(0)3065000435Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162858/5265252OTS: Saudia Cargo