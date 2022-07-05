NTT DATA Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide
TOKYO (ots) - NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a global digital
business and IT services leader, today announced it has been recognized as a
Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant report for SAP S/4HANA
Application Services (https://www.gartner.com/reprints/ntt-data-corp---japan?id=
1-2ABQBJCK&ct=220616&st=sb) . NTT DATA was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant
based on the company's ability to execute and its completeness of vision.
Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, and SVP, Co-head of SAP
Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA Corporation said, "We are proud to be named a
Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA application services
report. In our opinion, the recognition illustrates how NTT DATA has the
experience, the technology and the global delivery capabilities to help clients
get the most out of their SAP S/4HANA investments. At the same time, new
employees and top IT experts appreciate the opportunities we offer in the
context of interesting and challenging projects, that creates value for
clients."
Clients evaluating the SAP S/4HANA suite are actively looking for partners that
can support them from business consulting and advisory perspectives. In recent
years NTT DATA has worked closely with clients adopting SAP S/4HANA in both
greenfield and brownfield approaches. NTT DATA has invested in tools,
accelerators and training to support client needs for SAP S/4HANA business
consulting, implementation, system integration and managed services. NTT DATA
also continues to develop services that align to specific vertical industries.
In our opinion, this has helped in raising its stature as a thought leader
within its focus industries, as evidenced by positive client feedback.
NTT DATA, we believe has upleveled the services and expertise it provides for
customers leveraging SAP technology. The Large Enterprise Acceleration Program
(https://leap.nttdata.com/) (LEAP) is a long-term global initiative that will
transform the way NTT DATA engages with its largest SAP customers and create new
revenue generating engagements now and far into the future. A key part of the
Large Enterprise Acceleration Program (LEAP) initiative focuses on developing
global offerings that can be adopted confidently by Fortune Global 500
companies.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its
affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.
All rights reserved
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors
with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or
implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and
managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move
confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term
success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in
over 50 countries. Visit us at https://www.nttdata.com/global/en .
Contact:
Global Marketing Headquarters
NTT DATA Corporation
mailto:global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jp
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5265278
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
