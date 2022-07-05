NTT DATA Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide

TOKYO (ots) - NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a global digital

business and IT services leader, today announced it has been recognized as a

Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant report for SAP S/4HANA

Application Services (https://www.gartner.com/reprints/ntt-data-corp---japan?id=

1-2ABQBJCK&ct=220616&st=sb) . NTT DATA was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant

based on the company's ability to execute and its completeness of vision.



Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, and SVP, Co-head of SAP

Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA Corporation said, "We are proud to be named a

Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA application services

report. In our opinion, the recognition illustrates how NTT DATA has the

experience, the technology and the global delivery capabilities to help clients

get the most out of their SAP S/4HANA investments. At the same time, new

employees and top IT experts appreciate the opportunities we offer in the

context of interesting and challenging projects, that creates value for

clients."



