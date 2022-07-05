CureVac Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit in Germany Against BioNTech
- (PLX AI) – CureVac Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit in Germany Against BioNTech.
- CureVac has filed a lawsuit in the German Regional Court in Düsseldorf against BioNTech SE and two of its subsidiaries, seeking fair compensation for infringement of a portfolio of CureVac’s intellectual property rights
- CureVac does not seek an injunction nor intend to take legal action that impedes the production, sale or distribution of Comirnaty® by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer.
