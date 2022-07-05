Enlight to Acquire 525 MW Portfolio of Solar and Wind Projects in Croatia

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight's continued expansion in Europe is

an integral part of the Company's overall strategy, as the European Union

accelerates the energy transition to facilitate greater energy security from

clean and cheaper renewable sources



Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) has signed

an agreement for the acquisition and joint development of a 525 MW portfolio of

renewable energy projects in Croatia, across various stages of development. The

portfolio comprises five projects, four of which are solar, totaling 386 MW and

one of which is wind, totaling 139 MW. Enlight projects that the projects will

commence construction from the end of 2023 through 2025, subject to the

successful completion of the development phase for each project.





The portfolio is one of the largest and most advanced portfolios of renewableenergy projects in Croatia, and will enable Enlight to diversify its activity inCroatia to include significant solar projects, alongside its existingoperational high-quality Lukovac wind project. As a member of the EuropeanUnion, Croatia has adopted a far-reaching National Energy and Climate Plan(NECP) to increase the generation of electricity from renewable sources from 28%to over 36% by 2030 and 66% by 2050. Croatia benefits from one of the strongestsolar resources in Europe and untapping the potential of its solar resourceswill be key to achieving the country's 2030 and 2050 renewable targets.The acquisition also reinforces Enlight's already strong presence across Centraland Eastern Europe, where the Company owns a 1.2 GW portfolio of renewableenergy projects between Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia and Croatia, including 316 MW ofoperational projects.Enlight Renewable Energy , founded in 2008 and traded on the Tel Aviv 125 Indexis 98% publicly held. It is among the Israeli leaders in initiation,development, funding, construction and operation of ventures for generation ofclean electricity from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israeland Europe, benefits from a diverse portfolio of revenue-generating projectsthat are under construction, leading up to construction and with a signedagreement for the sale of electricity (PPA) with an output of approximately3,800 MW, approximately 1, 200 MW in advanced development stages and anadditional approximately 12,200 MW in various stages of development. The companyhas a growing revenue pipeline from long-term agreements for the sale ofelectricity and is also working to expand its footprint in additional cleanenergy markets and segments.