Enlight to Acquire 525 MW Portfolio of Solar and Wind Projects in Croatia
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight's continued expansion in Europe is
an integral part of the Company's overall strategy, as the European Union
accelerates the energy transition to facilitate greater energy security from
clean and cheaper renewable sources
Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) has signed
an agreement for the acquisition and joint development of a 525 MW portfolio of
renewable energy projects in Croatia, across various stages of development. The
portfolio comprises five projects, four of which are solar, totaling 386 MW and
one of which is wind, totaling 139 MW. Enlight projects that the projects will
commence construction from the end of 2023 through 2025, subject to the
successful completion of the development phase for each project.
The portfolio is one of the largest and most advanced portfolios of renewable
energy projects in Croatia, and will enable Enlight to diversify its activity in
Croatia to include significant solar projects, alongside its existing
operational high-quality Lukovac wind project. As a member of the European
Union, Croatia has adopted a far-reaching National Energy and Climate Plan
(NECP) to increase the generation of electricity from renewable sources from 28%
to over 36% by 2030 and 66% by 2050. Croatia benefits from one of the strongest
solar resources in Europe and untapping the potential of its solar resources
will be key to achieving the country's 2030 and 2050 renewable targets.
The acquisition also reinforces Enlight's already strong presence across Central
and Eastern Europe, where the Company owns a 1.2 GW portfolio of renewable
energy projects between Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia and Croatia, including 316 MW of
operational projects.
Enlight Renewable Energy , founded in 2008 and traded on the Tel Aviv 125 Index
is 98% publicly held. It is among the Israeli leaders in initiation,
development, funding, construction and operation of ventures for generation of
clean electricity from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israel
and Europe, benefits from a diverse portfolio of revenue-generating projects
that are under construction, leading up to construction and with a signed
agreement for the sale of electricity (PPA) with an output of approximately
3,800 MW, approximately 1, 200 MW in advanced development stages and an
additional approximately 12,200 MW in various stages of development. The company
has a growing revenue pipeline from long-term agreements for the sale of
electricity and is also working to expand its footprint in additional clean
energy markets and segments.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853361/Enlight_Croatia.jpg
Contact:
Zohar Dublin,
Scherf Communications - +972-52-5977553
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/5265372
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy
