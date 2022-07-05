Schneider Electric Says French Competition Authority Alleges Breach of Competition Rules
- (PLX AI) – Schneider Electric receives a statement of objections from the French Competition Authority alleging that the pricing autonomy of some distributors in the French market would have been limited, in breach of competition rules.
- Schneider Electric strongly disagrees with the allegations of the statement of objections and will submit its response to the French Competition Authority in due course
- This statement of objections is the first step of an adversarial procedure and is without prejudice to the final assessment that will be made independently by the board (College) of the French Competition Authority
