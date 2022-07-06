Norden Starts Share Buyback for up to USD 15 Million
(PLX AI) – Norden initiates share buy-back program.Norden share buy-back of up to a total of USD 15 million (approximately DKK 106 million)A maximum of 5,550,000 shares can be acquired up to Aug. 16
- (PLX AI) – Norden initiates share buy-back program.
- Norden share buy-back of up to a total of USD 15 million (approximately DKK 106 million)
- A maximum of 5,550,000 shares can be acquired up to Aug. 16
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0