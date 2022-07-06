Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT Better Than Expected; Wide Guidance for Next Year
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT DKK 11 million vs. estimate DKK -40 millionQ4 free cash flow DKK -190 millionQ4 revenue declined 10%B&O outlook 2022/23 Revenue growth -4% to 5%B&O outlook 2022/23 EBIT margin before special items -2% to 3%B&O …
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT DKK 11 million vs. estimate DKK -40 million
- Q4 free cash flow DKK -190 million
- Q4 revenue declined 10%
- B&O outlook 2022/23 Revenue growth -4% to 5%
- B&O outlook 2022/23 EBIT margin before special items -2% to 3%
- B&O outlook 2022/23 Free cash flow DKK -50 to 100 million
- Says facing unusually high uncertainty related to the war, inflation, and lockdowns in China, which means that we currently have lower visibility on next year’s financial performance
