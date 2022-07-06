Kongsberg Gets NOK 489 Million Contract from Australia for Naval Strike Missile
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg signed an initial contract valued at NOK 489 million with the Commonwealth of Australia for Naval Strike Missile (NSM) capability. The order income is booked in second quarter 2022NSM is a fifth-generation, long-range, precision …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg signed an initial contract valued at NOK 489 million with the Commonwealth of Australia for Naval Strike Missile (NSM) capability.
- The order income is booked in second quarter 2022
- NSM is a fifth-generation, long-range, precision strike missile designed to defeat heavily protected maritime targets in contested environments
