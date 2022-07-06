Leoni Announces Refinancing Plan That Includes Capital Increase, Mandatory Convertible Bond
(PLX AI) – Leoni has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks.Leoni says net proceeds from the sale of Business Group Automotive Cable Solutions to be used up to a total amount of € 442 million to repay financial …
- (PLX AI) – Leoni has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks.
- Leoni says net proceeds from the sale of Business Group Automotive Cable Solutions to be used up to a total amount of € 442 million to repay financial liabilities
- Leoni will probably at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 carry out a combination of a capital increase and issue of a mandatory convertible bond
- This will involve issuing shares or rights and obligations to purchase shares in an amount of up to 50% of its share capital
- Leoni will not to pay out any dividend until the restructured credit lines are repaid
