Metro Raises FY Sales Growth Outlook to 17-22% from 9-15% Previously
(PLX AI) – Metro raises outlook for FY 2021/22 due to rising inflation and better than expected business development.Metro now expects Sales to grow by approximately 17% to 22% vs. previous year, up from 9-15% previouslyMetro now expects EBITDA …
- (PLX AI) – Metro raises outlook for FY 2021/22 due to rising inflation and better than expected business development.
- Metro now expects Sales to grow by approximately 17% to 22% vs. previous year, up from 9-15% previously
- Metro now expects EBITDA adjusted to grow by approximately EUR 150-230 million vs. previous year (previous outlook was to grow slightly to moderately)
