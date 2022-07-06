NNG goes Live with new EV-first Navigation Solution
Budapest, Hungary (ots/PRNewswire) - The growing demand for electric vehicles
drives need for NNG's dedicated, EV-first mobility platform
NNG, a leading global supplier of location-based technologies, connected
services, and automotive software, today announced the launch of NNG iGO.Live,
its EV-first, hybrid mobility platform that leverages connectivity and deep
vehicle integration to deliver best-in-class EV experiences.
" Global legislation and consumer trends have been driving demand for electric
vehicles and the market is rapidly expanding. The IEA (International Energy
Agency) Global EV Outlook 2022, reports that global sales for electric passenger
and commercial vehicles reached more than 6,5 million units in 2021, a more than
100% increase compared to 2020* ", said Dr. Martin Pfeifle , CTO of NNG. " The
engineering team at NNG has been closely following this demand for EVs, and
iGO.Live is a response to that need for a dedicated, hybrid, EV-first mobility
platform that maximizes safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers."
Key features of NNG iGO.Live :
- EV-first mobility platform that scales and grows over the lifetime of the
fleet.
- Real-time delivery of the latest map data to the vehicle, with data streaming
and seamless hybrid switching for on- and off-line use cases.
- Easy integration with an end-to-end Android-based application featuring
lightweight APIs for flexible customization.
- Deep electric powertrain integration that allows NNG iGO.Live to calculate
energy consumption in real-time, plan routes that include efficient charging,
and simplify EV journeys.
" Compared to other solutions on the market, iGO.Live doesn't just add EV
features to an already-existing product, but instead builds for EVs from the
ground up. As a mobility platform, iGO.Live lets automakers create fully
customizable, in-vehicle branded experiences for passenger and commercial
vehicles, including trucks and motorbikes. In addition to optional advanced
features like iGO.AR Guidance and iGO.AHEAD for ADAS data delivery, lightweight
APIs enable easy onboarding of 3rd party functionality from NNG's suite of
ready-to-integrate Connected Services. ", said Jácint Tordai , Lead Product
Manager at NNG.
" Projections indicate that EV sales will keep increasing rapidly and by 2030
50% of all vehicles sold will be electric. This will impact not only automakers,
but also how navigation is implemented within new vehicles. EVs are reliant on
maps and connectivity for fundamental features, and iGO.Live will constantly
evolve to serve these needs, delivering the latest features and services that
OEMs, and their customers, need. ", Tordai added.
If you would like to learn more about NNG iGO.Live please watch our latest
webinar and download the slides HERE (https://mobex.io/webinars/navigating-the-f
uture-of-connected-assisted-personalized-and-electric-mobility/) or get in touch
with us.
About NNG
NNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions
for the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, its
solutions span Navigation, Connected Services, Cockpit, and Cybersecurity. NNG
delivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility - from the
cockpit to the cloud.
* According to IEA's Global EV Outlook 2022 report
(https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2022) .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854298/NNG_LLC_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Gergely Verba,
+36 30 774 2869,
press@nng.com,
gergely.verba@nng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164212/5266755
OTS: NNG LLC.
|
