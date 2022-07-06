NNG goes Live with new EV-first Navigation Solution

Budapest, Hungary (ots/PRNewswire) - The growing demand for electric vehicles

drives need for NNG's dedicated, EV-first mobility platform



NNG, a leading global supplier of location-based technologies, connected

services, and automotive software, today announced the launch of NNG iGO.Live,

its EV-first, hybrid mobility platform that leverages connectivity and deep

vehicle integration to deliver best-in-class EV experiences.



" Global legislation and consumer trends have been driving demand for electric

vehicles and the market is rapidly expanding. The IEA (International Energy

Agency) Global EV Outlook 2022, reports that global sales for electric passenger

and commercial vehicles reached more than 6,5 million units in 2021, a more than

100% increase compared to 2020* ", said Dr. Martin Pfeifle , CTO of NNG. " The

engineering team at NNG has been closely following this demand for EVs, and

iGO.Live is a response to that need for a dedicated, hybrid, EV-first mobility

platform that maximizes safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers."





Key features of NNG iGO.Live :- EV-first mobility platform that scales and grows over the lifetime of thefleet.- Real-time delivery of the latest map data to the vehicle, with data streamingand seamless hybrid switching for on- and off-line use cases.- Easy integration with an end-to-end Android-based application featuringlightweight APIs for flexible customization.- Deep electric powertrain integration that allows NNG iGO.Live to calculateenergy consumption in real-time, plan routes that include efficient charging,and simplify EV journeys." Compared to other solutions on the market, iGO.Live doesn't just add EVfeatures to an already-existing product, but instead builds for EVs from theground up. As a mobility platform, iGO.Live lets automakers create fullycustomizable, in-vehicle branded experiences for passenger and commercialvehicles, including trucks and motorbikes. In addition to optional advancedfeatures like iGO.AR Guidance and iGO.AHEAD for ADAS data delivery, lightweightAPIs enable easy onboarding of 3rd party functionality from NNG's suite ofready-to-integrate Connected Services. ", said Jácint Tordai , Lead ProductManager at NNG." Projections indicate that EV sales will keep increasing rapidly and by 203050% of all vehicles sold will be electric. This will impact not only automakers,but also how navigation is implemented within new vehicles. EVs are reliant onmaps and connectivity for fundamental features, and iGO.Live will constantlyevolve to serve these needs, delivering the latest features and services thatOEMs, and their customers, need. ", Tordai added.If you would like to learn more about NNG iGO.Live please watch our latestwebinar and download the slides HERE (https://mobex.io/webinars/navigating-the-future-of-connected-assisted-personalized-and-electric-mobility/) or get in touchwith us.About NNGNNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutionsfor the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, itssolutions span Navigation, Connected Services, Cockpit, and Cybersecurity. NNGdelivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility - from thecockpit to the cloud.* According to IEA's Global EV Outlook 2022 report(https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2022) .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854298/NNG_LLC_Logo.jpgContact:Gergely Verba,+36 30 774 2869,press@nng.com,gergely.verba@nng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164212/5266755OTS: NNG LLC.