Soaring inflation prompts USMCA businesses to strengthen management of customer credit risk, Atradius survey reveals
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - As inflation darts upwards, increasing pressure on
their liquidity and borrowing power, USMCA companies strengthen credit risk
management to protect profitability over the coming months
The impact of the alarming surge of inflation on businesses, and the consequent
need to take measures to protect their profitability and viability, lies at the
heart of the results of the latest Payment Practices Barometer survey conducted
by global credit insurer Atradius among companies in Canada, Mexico and the
United States (USMCA).
Several factors like sharply rising energy prices, and the severe instability
caused by geopolitical unrest, have sent the global inflation figure soaring to
a level not seen for decades. This has prompted immense concern for businesses
worldwide amid fears it will increase the risk of B2B customers defaulting on
payment of invoices. This is expected to pose a significant threat to
profitability and, in the worst-case scenario, a danger of being pushed out of
business completely.
The Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey shows that companies in the
USMCA region addressed this concern by greatly enhancing their management of
credit risk arising from trading on credit with their B2B customers. USMCA
companies that opted for managing the issue in-house told us that the primary
method used was to make more regular credit checks of customers to detect any
warning sign of likely default on payments. This was reported by 53% of USMCA
businesses, spiking to 61% in Mexico. Companies polled also told us they very
often tried to speed up cash flow by offering B2B customers discounts for early
payment of invoices, or allowed customer shorter time to settle payments for
their purchases on credit to customers. This was particularly reported both in
Canada and Mexico.
However, with interest rates rising due to inflation, the powerful motivation of
USMCA companies was also to get easier access to external funding in case they
should cover potential liquidity shortfalls due to customer payment default. A
clear finding of the survey was that USMCA businesses have grasped the relevance
of strategic credit management to navigate the current times of soaring
inflation potentially pushing up customer credit risk. In particular, two in
five companies polled in the USMCA region acknowledged the value of credit
insurance as a strengthening device of their borrowing power. This due to
increased bank security coming from having transferred the payment default risk
of their B2B buyers on a specialized credit insurance company.
Gordon Cessford, the Atradius Regional Director for North America, said: "While
Gordon Cessford, the Atradius Regional Director for North America, said: "While
