Soaring inflation prompts USMCA businesses to strengthen management of customer credit risk, Atradius survey reveals

Several factors like sharply rising energy prices, and the severe instabilitycaused by geopolitical unrest, have sent the global inflation figure soaring toa level not seen for decades. This has prompted immense concern for businessesworldwide amid fears it will increase the risk of B2B customers defaulting onpayment of invoices. This is expected to pose a significant threat toprofitability and, in the worst-case scenario, a danger of being pushed out ofbusiness completely.The Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey shows that companies in theUSMCA region addressed this concern by greatly enhancing their management ofcredit risk arising from trading on credit with their B2B customers. USMCAcompanies that opted for managing the issue in-house told us that the primarymethod used was to make more regular credit checks of customers to detect anywarning sign of likely default on payments. This was reported by 53% of USMCAbusinesses, spiking to 61% in Mexico. Companies polled also told us they veryoften tried to speed up cash flow by offering B2B customers discounts for earlypayment of invoices, or allowed customer shorter time to settle payments fortheir purchases on credit to customers. This was particularly reported both inCanada and Mexico.However, with interest rates rising due to inflation, the powerful motivation ofUSMCA companies was also to get easier access to external funding in case theyshould cover potential liquidity shortfalls due to customer payment default. Aclear finding of the survey was that USMCA businesses have grasped the relevanceof strategic credit management to navigate the current times of soaringinflation potentially pushing up customer credit risk. In particular, two infive companies polled in the USMCA region acknowledged the value of creditinsurance as a strengthening device of their borrowing power. This due toincreased bank security coming from having transferred the payment default riskof their B2B buyers on a specialized credit insurance company.Gordon Cessford, the Atradius Regional Director for North America, said: "While