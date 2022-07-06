checkAd

ADVA CEO Is Replaced by CTO

(PLX AI) – ADVA says CEO Brian Protiva to step down, CTO Christoph Glingener appointed as successor.Protiva will assume the role of vice chairman of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (the holding company of Adtran and ADVA) Glingener will be appointed ADVA’s new …

  • (PLX AI) – ADVA says CEO Brian Protiva to step down, CTO Christoph Glingener appointed as successor.
  • Protiva will assume the role of vice chairman of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (the holding company of Adtran and ADVA)
  • Glingener will be appointed ADVA’s new CEO and will also continue as the company’s CTO
