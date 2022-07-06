ADVA CEO Is Replaced by CTO
- (PLX AI) – ADVA says CEO Brian Protiva to step down, CTO Christoph Glingener appointed as successor.
- Protiva will assume the role of vice chairman of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (the holding company of Adtran and ADVA)
- Glingener will be appointed ADVA’s new CEO and will also continue as the company’s CTO
