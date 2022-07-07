Sudzucker Keeps Guidance Unchanged After Q1 Report
Südzucker expects consolidated group revenues of EUR 8.9 to 9.3 billion in fiscal 2022/23The sugar, special products and starch segments' revenues are anticipated to rise sharplyThe CropEnergies
- (PLX AI) – Sudzucker Q1 EBITDA EUR 236 million.
- Südzucker expects consolidated group revenues of EUR 8.9 to 9.3 billion in fiscal 2022/23
- The sugar, special products and starch segments' revenues are anticipated to rise sharply
- The CropEnergies segment's revenues are expected to range between EUR 1.4 and 1.5 billion
- In the fruit segment, revenues are forecast to grow moderately
- Group operating result is seen ranging between EUR 400 and 500 million
