Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Orders for 59 MW in Finland

(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 59 MW in Finland from Falck Renewables.Order for 10 turbines; Five N163/5.X turbines are to be delivered for the “Mustalamminmäki” and “Koiramäki” projects respectivelyThe two orders also include a Service …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 59 MW in Finland from Falck Renewables.
  • Order for 10 turbines; Five N163/5.X turbines are to be delivered for the “Mustalamminmäki” and “Koiramäki” projects respectively
  • The two orders also include a Service contract for maintenance of the turbines covering a period of ten years

Autor: PLX AI
