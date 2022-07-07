Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Orders for 59 MW in Finland
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 59 MW in Finland from Falck Renewables.Order for 10 turbines; Five N163/5.X turbines are to be delivered for the “Mustalamminmäki” and “Koiramäki” projects respectivelyThe two orders also include a Service …
