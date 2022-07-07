Nordex Announces Total Q2 Wind Turbine Order Intake of 1.8 GW
(PLX AI) – Nordex says achieves order intake of 1.8 GW in the second quarter of 2022.Including a project from the USA of around 200 MW, total capacity amounted to 1,836 MW (Q2 2021: 1,534 MW)65 percent of the firm new orders are for the turbine …
- (PLX AI) – Nordex says achieves order intake of 1.8 GW in the second quarter of 2022.
- Including a project from the USA of around 200 MW, total capacity amounted to 1,836 MW (Q2 2021: 1,534 MW)
- 65 percent of the firm new orders are for the turbine models with more than 5 MW of installed nominal output
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0