Andritz Gets OCC Line Order in China
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply complete OCC line to Shanying Paper (Jilin), China.Order including fiber recovery and reject handling system, for its mill near Fuyu CityStart-up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023
