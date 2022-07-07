checkAd

Grünenthal, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and RTWH Aachen University collaborate to advance pain research

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and RWTH Aachen University
announced a collaboration to advance the development of next-generation pain
medicines. The collaboration involves the institutes of Dr Angelika Lampert,
Professor of Physiology at the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and Dr Marc Spehr,
Lichtenberg-Professor for Chemosensation at the RWTH Aachen University. The
partners strive to develop a range of translational research tools and humanised
preclinical models to enhance target validation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Grünenthal will support the institutes led by
Professor Lampert and Professor Spehr with approximately EUR 1 million of
funding. Part of the funding allows for establishing two new post-doc positions.
The exploratory efforts at the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and RWTH Aachen University
will, if successful, enable their subsequent integration into drug development
activities at Grünenthal.

Chronic pain is a considerable burden that impacts up to one in five people
worldwide[1]. As one of the most common reasons people seek medical help[2], it
affects health care systems and economies, significantly contributing to
disability retirement.[3]Various indications come under the umbrella of chronic
pain, and patients frequently experience limited efficacy from available
medicines.

Despite extensive research, limited progress has been made to bring new
medicines that address this unmet medical need. Scientists have used rodent
models to investigate the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in pain.
However, the successful translation of these preclinical findings into new
treatments for patients with chronic pain has proven difficult. The
pathophysiology of chronic pain depends on a range of aspects that have not been
well modelled in preclinical species yet, due to fundamental differences in
molecular, cellular and genetic mechanisms of pain across species.

"To enhance target validation and translational potential of novel analgesics,
we want to address two gaps," explains Jan Adams, MD, Chief Scientific Officer
Grünenthal. "First, we would like to increase our ability to validate our
hypothesis in human cells and tissue, and second, we want to create models to
investigate cell-to-cell interactions."

Grünenthal and the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen will work together to create a shared
local infrastructure to ethically and reliably source human Dorsal Root Ganglia
(DRGs) and other tissues of interest. The collaboration will also include
comparing non-human models to human models and investigating complex model
systems and neuropathic pain mechanisms.
