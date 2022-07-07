Grünenthal, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and RTWH Aachen University collaborate to advance pain research

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and RWTH Aachen University

announced a collaboration to advance the development of next-generation pain

medicines. The collaboration involves the institutes of Dr Angelika Lampert,

Professor of Physiology at the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and Dr Marc Spehr,

Lichtenberg-Professor for Chemosensation at the RWTH Aachen University. The

partners strive to develop a range of translational research tools and humanised

preclinical models to enhance target validation.



Under the terms of the agreement, Grünenthal will support the institutes led by

Professor Lampert and Professor Spehr with approximately EUR 1 million of

funding. Part of the funding allows for establishing two new post-doc positions.

The exploratory efforts at the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen and RWTH Aachen University

will, if successful, enable their subsequent integration into drug development

activities at Grünenthal.



