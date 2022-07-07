EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets CfD for Moray West
- (PLX AI) – EDPR informs about CfD awarded to offshore project in the UK.
- Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and Engie, has been awarded by the UK government with a 15-year CfD to sell the energy produced by 294 MW out of the 882 MW wind offshore project Moray West at a price of £37.35/MWh in 2012 prices
- The project is located in the UK and it is expected to deliver first power in 2024
