New crypto options and futures exchange 'Thalex' closes Series A funding round

Gibraltar (ots/PRNewswire) - Thalex, a trading platform offering

stablecoin-settled crypto options and futures, announced it has closed its

Series A funding round of EUR 7.5 million. Among the participants are Bitfinex,

Bitstamp, Flow Traders, IMC, QCP and Wintermute. These strategic investors will

support the company's ambition to enable on-exchange trading of crypto

derivatives at scale by removing friction, ensuring platform reliability and

partnering with liquidity providers and major exchanges.



Key features of the Thalex trading platform include:





- Linear BTC and ETH contracts with multi-collateral support (BTC, ETH, USDt andUSDC).- Trading fees are anchored on 1 bps maker and taker, and fee advantages formulti-leg options and futures strategies (RFQ).- Future rolls with dedicated order books.- RFQs for multi-leg options and futures strategies, in any size.- A market maker scheme with competitive fee levels, market maker protection andexcellent connectivity to foster healthy competition among liquidity providerson a level playing field.- Portfolio-based margining offering capital efficiency for delta and vegaoffsetting positions, but adequate requirements for wing risks.- An efficient liquidation process involving automated delta-hedging to limitmarket impact and liquidation auctions to enable an orderly reduction ofcomplex risks.Thalex is partnering with Bitfinex and Bitstamp to enable their customers toaccess the full suite of Thalex derivatives from their own user interface.Positions on Thalex can be opened with collateral held with the partner exchangeafter an instant and free transfer to a dedicated Thalex margin account. TheBitfinex partnership is expected to be operational later this year.Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex" We are delighted to participate in this funding round with Thalex and see hugepotential for the stablecoin-settled futures and options market. "Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp" Thalex's unique value proposition will enable Bitstamp to streamline ourgo-to-market for derivatives and participate in the fast-growing cryptoderivatives market. This investment marks the beginning of a close strategicpartnership and plays an important role in Bitstamp's corporate strategy. "Michael Lie, Head of Digital Assets Trading EMEA of Flow Traders" Flow Traders is excited to support Thalex via our dedicated corporate venturecapital unit, Flow Traders Capital. Thalex's ambition of creating a scalableinfrastructure that enables on-exchange trading in crypto derivatives is anotherstep forward in making trading digital assets more accessible and efficient. Weare looking forward to working with Thalex and building a long-term strategicpartnership. "Darius Sit, Founder of QCP Capital" Crypto options are one of the fastest-growing segments of the space and haveproven to be robust through multiple market cycles. We believe the next phase ofgrowth will be exponential. The Thalex team have built a platform combining bestpractices from both crypto and traditional finance. We look forward tosupporting Thalex in its efforts to expand the fast-growing crypto optionsecosystem. "About ThalexThalex is a crypto-native derivatives exchange founded by a multi-faceted teamof experts in traditional brokerage, crypto and market making. The tradingplatform is now available for public testing at http://www.thalex.com and willgo live soon. Thalex is in the process of being authorised as a regulated DLTprovider by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.Media ContactCONTACT Luc van HeckeCOMPANY Thalex Digital Exchange LimitedEMAIL mailto:luc@thalex.comWEB www.thalex.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855097/Thalex_Logo.jpgContact:+31641819132Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164224/5267457OTS: Thalex