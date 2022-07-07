New crypto options and futures exchange 'Thalex' closes Series A funding round
Gibraltar (ots/PRNewswire) - Thalex, a trading platform offering
stablecoin-settled crypto options and futures, announced it has closed its
Series A funding round of EUR 7.5 million. Among the participants are Bitfinex,
Bitstamp, Flow Traders, IMC, QCP and Wintermute. These strategic investors will
support the company's ambition to enable on-exchange trading of crypto
derivatives at scale by removing friction, ensuring platform reliability and
partnering with liquidity providers and major exchanges.
Key features of the Thalex trading platform include:
Key features of the Thalex trading platform include:
- Linear BTC and ETH contracts with multi-collateral support (BTC, ETH, USDt and
USDC).
- Trading fees are anchored on 1 bps maker and taker, and fee advantages for
multi-leg options and futures strategies (RFQ).
- Future rolls with dedicated order books.
- RFQs for multi-leg options and futures strategies, in any size.
- A market maker scheme with competitive fee levels, market maker protection and
excellent connectivity to foster healthy competition among liquidity providers
on a level playing field.
- Portfolio-based margining offering capital efficiency for delta and vega
offsetting positions, but adequate requirements for wing risks.
- An efficient liquidation process involving automated delta-hedging to limit
market impact and liquidation auctions to enable an orderly reduction of
complex risks.
Thalex is partnering with Bitfinex and Bitstamp to enable their customers to
access the full suite of Thalex derivatives from their own user interface.
Positions on Thalex can be opened with collateral held with the partner exchange
after an instant and free transfer to a dedicated Thalex margin account. The
Bitfinex partnership is expected to be operational later this year.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex
" We are delighted to participate in this funding round with Thalex and see huge
potential for the stablecoin-settled futures and options market. "
Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp
" Thalex's unique value proposition will enable Bitstamp to streamline our
go-to-market for derivatives and participate in the fast-growing crypto
derivatives market. This investment marks the beginning of a close strategic
partnership and plays an important role in Bitstamp's corporate strategy. "
Michael Lie, Head of Digital Assets Trading EMEA of Flow Traders
" Flow Traders is excited to support Thalex via our dedicated corporate venture
capital unit, Flow Traders Capital. Thalex's ambition of creating a scalable
infrastructure that enables on-exchange trading in crypto derivatives is another
step forward in making trading digital assets more accessible and efficient. We
are looking forward to working with Thalex and building a long-term strategic
partnership. "
Darius Sit, Founder of QCP Capital
" Crypto options are one of the fastest-growing segments of the space and have
proven to be robust through multiple market cycles. We believe the next phase of
growth will be exponential. The Thalex team have built a platform combining best
practices from both crypto and traditional finance. We look forward to
supporting Thalex in its efforts to expand the fast-growing crypto options
ecosystem. "
About Thalex
Thalex is a crypto-native derivatives exchange founded by a multi-faceted team
of experts in traditional brokerage, crypto and market making. The trading
platform is now available for public testing at http://www.thalex.com and will
go live soon. Thalex is in the process of being authorised as a regulated DLT
provider by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.
Media Contact
CONTACT Luc van Hecke
COMPANY Thalex Digital Exchange Limited
EMAIL mailto:luc@thalex.com
WEB www.thalex.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855097/Thalex_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+31641819132
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164224/5267457
OTS: Thalex
